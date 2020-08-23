You are here

  • Home
  • US envoy joins Taiwan president at military memorial

US envoy joins Taiwan president at military memorial

The officials of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) attend a ceremony commemorating the 62nd anniversary of deadly attack by China on Kinmen island, in Kinmen, Taiwan, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP)
Updated 23 August 2020
AP

US envoy joins Taiwan president at military memorial

  • Washington has no official relations with Taiwan, which split with the communist-ruled mainland in 1949 following a civil war
  • Despite that lack of official ties, the United States is Taiwan’s most important ally and weapons supplier
Updated 23 August 2020
AP

KINMEN, Taiwan: The US envoy to Taiwan joined President Tsai Ing-wen at a military memorial service Sunday in a fresh show of warming relations that threatened to add to irritants in Washington’s relations with Beijing.
Neither the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, William Brent Christensen, nor Tsai spoke at the annual event for soldiers killed by Chinese bombing in 1958 on Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island near the mainland coast. Attendees, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, observed one minute of silence. Military personnel lit incense at soldiers’ graves.
Washington has no official relations with Taiwan, which split with the communist-ruled mainland in 1949 following a civil war. The Trump administration has made gestures toward Taiwan as relations with Beijing soured. This month, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-ranking US official to visit, prompting a Chinese protest.
Despite that lack of official ties, the United States is Taiwan’s most important ally and weapons supplier. The AIT is a non-profit corporation instead of an embassy but is staffed by State Department employees.
There was no immediate official Chinese comment Sunday about US participation in the memorial.
Sunday marked the first appearance by an AIT director at the annual memorial.
Christensen has previously attended events with Tsai, but Sunday’s was unusually high-profile. Some Taiwan TV channels broadcast the memorial live.
Christensen, who brought an eight-member delegation, and Tsai said nothing to reporters.
Previous Taiwanese presidents have spoken at the memorial. Tsai, who took office in 2016, made no speech last year but talked to reporters about events in Hong Kong.
Washington’s support for Taiwan’s democratically elected government has been a chronic irritant in relations with Beijing. More recently, the two sides are at odds over Beijing’s technology ambitions, spying accusations, trade, the South China Sea and China’s response to the virus pandemic.
The soldiers commemorated Sunday were killed after the mainland’s People’s Liberation Army began artillery attacks on Kinmen, which lies near the Chinese coast, on Aug. 23, 1958.
Their intensity declined the following October but they didn’t end until Washington and Beijing formed official relations in 1979.

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

  • The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19
Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A vaccine for COVID-19 might not be available until the end of next year, a leading British scientist has warned, despite positive results in research on antibody immunity and steroid use against the virus.
“I’d obviously be delighted if it came earlier rather than later, but I’d be quite surprised if we had a highly effective vaccine ready for mass use in a large percentage of the population before the end of winter, certainly before this side of Christmas,” said Prof. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer and a senior UK government adviser.
“I think there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll have vaccines, not a certainty, in the period before the following winter of 2021-22.”
There are over 170 candidate vaccines in development worldwide that are being officially monitored by the World Health Organization.
The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines, with one being developed by a team at Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and the other by scientists at Imperial College London. But despite unprecedented efforts to develop a successful vaccine, Whitty remains cautious. 
“A lot of people are doing a huge amount scientifically, logistically to … try and see if we can get a vaccine at extraordinarily fast speed,” he said.
“But we have to check it works and we have to make sure it’s safe, and these things do take time,” he added.
“We should plan on the basis we won’t have a vaccine, and then if one does prove to be effective and safe and available, then we’re in a strong position to be able to use it, and that will be great, but we should be planning on the basis of what we currently have.”
Whitty did, however, air positive views on the use of other treatments, such as the steroid Dexamethasone, which has been shown to significantly reduce mortality rates in severe cases of COVID-19.
“Those studies are ongoing, and I’m hoping for more results like that in the next months. I’m confident in the ability of science to get us out of this hole,” he said.
Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19.
Scientists in the US, Sweden and elsewhere have all reported finding strong antibody responses in asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases, which could prevent reinfection for months or even years.
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, hailed the findings as “good news.”
But he told the Sunday Times: “My very strong feeling is that we need to maintain a degree of caution and low levels of infection, because as we enter autumn and winter there is every prospect that we are going to get a big bounce back of the coronavirus and I think we’re all very afraid that it’s not over yet.”
Prof. Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, said a vaccine remains essential to solving the issue of COVID-19.
He expressed his belief that a global second wave will occur, and “the vaccines won’t get here in time to stop the second wave.”
He did, however, agree that the antibody findings are positive. “If lots of us have got T-cell immunity that largely protects us from the disease, we may be closer to herd immunity than we originally thought,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official
Special
Saudi Arabia
Russia to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in global tests, including Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021
Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March
TWITTER POLL: Parents not so confident about return to school amid coronavirus pandemic
Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
Saudi Artist Aziz Jamal discusses Ithra’s aims to support local Saudi talent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.