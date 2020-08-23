You are here

  • Home
  • Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Tourists walk on June 22, 2020 by the Coliseum monument in Rome, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z778t

Updated 23 August 2020
Reuters

Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

  • The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France
Updated 23 August 2020
Reuters

ROME: The Italian government is not considering new lockdown to curb coronavirus infections, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, despite a steady rise in new cases over the past month.
Italy, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since the government eased its rigid lockdown measures in May.
“We will not have a new lockdown,” Speranza told daily newspaper La Stampa, saying the current situation cannot be compared to February and March, when the disease was spreading out of control and it was difficult to track and isolate infected people.
“I am optimistic, although prudent. Our national health service has become much stronger.”
Speranza added that Italy has doubled the number of beds in intensive care units.
The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France and daily death tolls are low.
In a separate interview with newspaper Corriere della Sera, Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said she was convinced Italy would not impose a nationwide lockdown but did not rule out restrictions on territories where there are spikes in infection numbers.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 889 in a day to 10,023
Offbeat
Splash! Coronavirus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

  • The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19
Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A vaccine for COVID-19 might not be available until the end of next year, a leading British scientist has warned, despite positive results in research on antibody immunity and steroid use against the virus.
“I’d obviously be delighted if it came earlier rather than later, but I’d be quite surprised if we had a highly effective vaccine ready for mass use in a large percentage of the population before the end of winter, certainly before this side of Christmas,” said Prof. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer and a senior UK government adviser.
“I think there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll have vaccines, not a certainty, in the period before the following winter of 2021-22.”
There are over 170 candidate vaccines in development worldwide that are being officially monitored by the World Health Organization.
The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines, with one being developed by a team at Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and the other by scientists at Imperial College London. But despite unprecedented efforts to develop a successful vaccine, Whitty remains cautious. 
“A lot of people are doing a huge amount scientifically, logistically to … try and see if we can get a vaccine at extraordinarily fast speed,” he said.
“But we have to check it works and we have to make sure it’s safe, and these things do take time,” he added.
“We should plan on the basis we won’t have a vaccine, and then if one does prove to be effective and safe and available, then we’re in a strong position to be able to use it, and that will be great, but we should be planning on the basis of what we currently have.”
Whitty did, however, air positive views on the use of other treatments, such as the steroid Dexamethasone, which has been shown to significantly reduce mortality rates in severe cases of COVID-19.
“Those studies are ongoing, and I’m hoping for more results like that in the next months. I’m confident in the ability of science to get us out of this hole,” he said.
Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19.
Scientists in the US, Sweden and elsewhere have all reported finding strong antibody responses in asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases, which could prevent reinfection for months or even years.
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, hailed the findings as “good news.”
But he told the Sunday Times: “My very strong feeling is that we need to maintain a degree of caution and low levels of infection, because as we enter autumn and winter there is every prospect that we are going to get a big bounce back of the coronavirus and I think we’re all very afraid that it’s not over yet.”
Prof. Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, said a vaccine remains essential to solving the issue of COVID-19.
He expressed his belief that a global second wave will occur, and “the vaccines won’t get here in time to stop the second wave.”
He did, however, agree that the antibody findings are positive. “If lots of us have got T-cell immunity that largely protects us from the disease, we may be closer to herd immunity than we originally thought,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official
Special
Saudi Arabia
Russia to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in global tests, including Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Italy defense minister to visit Beirut with aid
COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy ministry signs cooperation deal with Neom
Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021
Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.