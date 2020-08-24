You are here

America faces back-to-school laptop shortage

A student carries a laptop at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

  • Educators nationwide worry that computer shortfalls will compound the inequities — and the headaches for students, families and teachers
SAN FRANCISCO: Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays, of up to several months, in getting this year’s most crucial back-to-school supplies: The laptops and other equipment needed for online learning, an Associated Press investigation has found.

The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, in some cases exacerbated by Trump administration sanctions on Chinese suppliers.

As the school year begins virtually in many places because of the coronavirus, educators nationwide worry that computer shortfalls will compound the inequities — and the headaches for students, families and teachers.

“This is going to be like asking an artist to paint a picture without paint. You can’t have a kid do distance learning without a computer,” said Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District in California’s Mojave Desert, where all 8,000 students qualify for free lunch and most need computers for distance learning.

Baumgarten ordered 5,000 HP laptops in July and was told they would arrive in time for the first day of school Aug. 26. The delivery date then changed to September, then October. The district has about 4,000 old laptops that can serve roughly half of students, but what about the rest, Baumgarten asks rhetorically. “I’m very concerned that I’m not going to be able to get everyone a computer.”

Chromebooks and other low-cost PCs are the computers of choice for most budget-strapped schools. The delays started in the spring and intensified because of high demand and disruptions of supply chains, the same reasons that toilet paper and other pandemic necessities flew off shelves a few months ago. Then came the Trump administration’s July 20 announcement targeting Chinese companies it says were implicated in forced labor or other human rights abuses. The Commerce Department imposed sanctions on 11 Chinese companies, including the manufacturer of multiple models of Lenovo laptops, which the company says will add several weeks to existing delays, according to a letter Lenovo sent to customers.

School districts are pleading with the Trump administration to resolve the issue, saying that distance learning without laptops will amount to no learning for some of the country’s most vulnerable students.

Topics: America laptops

South Africa retail industry feels pain from coronavirus pandemic

South Africa retail industry feels pain from coronavirus pandemic

  • Households are tightening their purse strings amid rising unemployment in the country
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s retail industry is feeling the pain from the coronavirus pandemic on two fronts — store closures during lockdown and the sharply reduced purchasing power of households.

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized economy, went into strict lockdown at the end of March, with people only allowed to shop for essential items such as food, medicine and winter clothing.

It is also the African country that has been hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 600,000 cases and at least 2,500 deaths.

Restrictions have been gradually rolled back since June. Generally, business is now almost back to normal.

Nevertheless, retailers are reeling from the economic effects of months of suffocating restrictions.

South Africa’s Massmart — majority-owned by US giant Walmart — said that it expected half-year losses to widen by as much as 42 percent as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

Massmart was already in dire straits before the pandemic and closed a 23-store electronic retail chain and 11 wholesale outlets shortly before the lockdown came into effect.

“Retailers that were already taking the strain” in an economy that was contracting even before the outbreak have found themselves vulnerable to the virus fallout, said Casperus Treurnicht, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

South African shoppers have had to get used to wearing a mask, having their temperature taken at the door and using hand sanitisers.

And even as the economy reopens, shops will continue to enforce such measures in order to protect both staff and customers.

Investment analyst Lulama Qongqo suggested that customers were likely to favor stores with visible hygiene measures.

“Retailers who cannot signal that it’s safe to shop in their locations are probably going to lose, and perhaps those are the ones more likely to be plagued by the question: ‘Can we survive?’” Qongqo told AFP.

But the measures come at a cost. Since the start of lockdown, South Africa’s second-largest supermarket chain Pick n Pay has had to budget for protective equipment, a voluntary severance program taken by 1,400 of its 9,000 employees and bonuses for front-line workers.

The company, which has a market capitalization of over $1.2 billion, warned that its profits in the first half could be halved as a result of the fallout from coronavirus.

Faced with rising unemployment and uncertainty about the future, South African households are tightening their purse strings. And that, in turn, makes it difficult for retailers to draw in customers.

The central bank has slashed lending rates by 300 basis points since January to boost spending, but economists fear it will not be enough.

“The consumer will be trading down and the operator with the best price and ease of buying will come out on top,” said Treurnicht of Gryphon Asset Management.

On the other hand, digital services and e-commerce are booming.

South Africa’s largest online shopping platform Takealot, which had estimated sales of around one billion rand ($57.9 million) per month between January and March, recently reported a surge in demand.

“South Africans have embraced online shopping in a more natural fashion and this trend is looking likely to continue,” said Matthew Leighton, spokesman for OneDayOnly, another digital sales platform.

Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are also developing their omni-channel trade.

Durban-based apparel and homeware giant, Mr.Price Group, saw online sales grow by 75 percent during the pandemic.

Africa’s largest retail group Shoprite extended its online grocery delivery service.

However, analyst Qongqo said retailers should not lose sight of their target income group to avoid “throwing away money” on digital.

Owing to limited Internet access and high data prices, online sales still only account for a fraction of South African spending.

Topics: South Africa Coronavirus

