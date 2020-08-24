UAE confirms 390 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE reported 390 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 71,216 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.

The total number of infections in the country now stands at 67,007, the health ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed the death of three patients, raising the country’s death toll to 375.

The UAE also recorded 80 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 58,488.