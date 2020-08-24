You are here

UAE confirms 390 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

The UAE recorded 80 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 58,488. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE reported 390 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 71,216 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 67,007, the health ministry said.
The ministry also confirmed the death of three patients, raising the country’s death toll to 375.
The UAE also recorded 80 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 58,488.

Explosion at Arab gas pipeline leads to total blackout in Syria

Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Explosion at Arab gas pipeline leads to total blackout in Syria

Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: An explosion on the Arab gas pipeline has caused a total blackout in Syria, the state news agency (SANA) reported on Monday, quoting the nation's electricity minister.
The minister said the explosion occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas in Syria.
Syria's oil minister said the explosion could be a terrorist act.

