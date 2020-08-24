You are here

  Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 recoveries pass 280,000

Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 recoveries pass 280,000

Saudi policemen man a checkpoint in the King Fahd main street in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry on Monday announced 1,175 new coronavirus cases and 42 new fatalities from the disease.
The new cases reported in the Kingdom increased the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 308,654. 
The ministry said that 84 of the newly recorded cases were in Makkah, while there were 60 reported in Hail and 58 others in Jeddah. 
The recent fatalities increased the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,691.
There have been a further 2,745 recoveries from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 282,888.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s engineering jobs to be localized

Updated 24 August 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia's engineering jobs to be localized

  • The 20 percent localization measure is intended to help graduates seek job opportunities in Saudi Arabia that best suit their degrees
Updated 24 August 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Engineering jobs in the Kingdom are to be localized following a ministry decision, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision, from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, will apply to all private sector establishments in the Saudi market that employ five or more engineering professionals.

The 20 percent localization measure is intended to help graduates seek job opportunities in Saudi Arabia that best suit their degrees. It also aims to help develop the private sector in order to strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

There is a ministry manual setting out the benefits, details and implementation procedures of its decision. Business owners and job seekers can view the manual on the ministry’s official website.

The minister of labor and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, issued the decision as part of a series of measures to localize professions in cooperation and partnership with government and supervisory agencies to enable graduates with specific qualifications to obtain decent employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Other professions that have been localized include dentistry and pharmacy.

Topics: Saudization Saudi expats

