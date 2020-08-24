RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry on Monday announced 1,175 new coronavirus cases and 42 new fatalities from the disease.
The new cases reported in the Kingdom increased the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 308,654.
The ministry said that 84 of the newly recorded cases were in Makkah, while there were 60 reported in Hail and 58 others in Jeddah.
The recent fatalities increased the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,691.
There have been a further 2,745 recoveries from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 282,888.
Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 recoveries pass 280,000
