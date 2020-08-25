You are here

  • Home
  • UK ambassador to Yemen urges Houthis to cease Marib operations, take UN envoy ‘seriously’

UK ambassador to Yemen urges Houthis to cease Marib operations, take UN envoy ‘seriously’

Michael Aron tweeted on Tuesday that he had spoken to Marib Governor Sultan Al-Aradh, who informed him of the Houthis’ continued military campaign in the region. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmegy

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UK ambassador to Yemen urges Houthis to cease Marib operations, take UN envoy ‘seriously’

  • He urged the Houthis to end their “inhumane” attacks in the province
  • Said the Houthi militia still refused to adhere to a cease-fire proposed by the Arab coalition
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British ambassador to Yemen has called on the Houthis to cease military activity in Marib province and urged the militia to take the country’s UN envoy “seriously.”

Michael Aron tweeted on Tuesday that he had spoken to Marib Governor Sultan Al-Aradh, who informed him of the Houthis’ continued military campaign in the region.




UK ambassador to Yemen speaking to Marib Governor Sultan Al-Aradh. (Twitter: @HMAMichaelAron)

Aron said the UK strongly condemned Houthi operations in Marib and held the militia responsible for the continuation of the war, which had killed thousands of Yemenis “for no reason.”

He urged the Houthis to end their “inhumane” attacks in Marib and to take the role of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths seriously. 

Aron added that the Houthi militia still refused to adhere to a cease-fire proposed by the Arab coalition.

Hundreds of Houthis have been killed since early last week in fierce clashes with government forces and as a result of coalition airstrikes in the Yemeni provinces of Jouf, Marib, and Al-Bayda.

Topics: Middle East Yemen UK Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Houthis killed in fighting in central Yemen, officials say
Middle-East
UN chief urges Yemen’s Houthis to grant access to decaying oil tanker

UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah

Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
AFP

UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah

Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greeted Israel’s normalization deal with the UAE on Tuesday and sought to convince the Palestinians to resume peace talks with the Jewish state.
But he appeared to get precious little joy on either side.
Arriving in Israel Monday evening Raab met for talks on Iran with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who was on the first leg of a Middle East tour.
On Tuesday Raab met in Jerusalem with Israeli leaders then made the short drive to the West Bank city of Ramallah where he called on Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
“We are big supporters of the agreement to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates,” he said in Jerusalem in a statement alongside his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
“It is a positive and important step,” Raab said.
But in a separate meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chided his guest over Britain’s lack of support for a US push to maintain an arms embargo and restore broader UN sanctions on Iran.
Netanyahu’s office quoted the premier as telling Raab “that he expects Britain to change its policy toward Iran and that it should join the American sanctions.”
And in Ramallah, Raab met Abbas, a fierce opponent of the Israel-Emirates pact.
The Palestinians see the UAE’s move as a “stab in the back” while their own conflict with the Jewish state remains unresolved.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA on Tuesday quoted Abbas as telling Raab: “Peace will not come by bypassing the Palestinians, by normalizing with Arab countries (...) but rather will be done on the basis of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.”
The 2002 Saudi-sponsored initiative called for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied after the Six-Day War of 1967, in exchange for peace and the full normalization of relations.
Raab tweeted that at his meeting with Netanyahu he urged a return to Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, stalled since 2014.
“I reiterated UK support for dialogue with Palestinians to achieve lasting peace through a viable 2-state solution,” he wrote.

Latest updates

UK ambassador to Yemen urges Houthis to cease Marib operations, take UN envoy ‘seriously’
Riad Salameh: In Lebanon, depositors’ money is still available
UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah
Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 
Saudi Arabia records 1,114 new COVID-19 cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.