MANILA: Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is the sole defendant in the International Criminal Court (ICC) trial opening Monday over murders connected to his bloody drug war, but prosecutors say he was not the only one behind the killings.

Duterte is charged with what ICC pre-trial judges called a “widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population.” The court said thousands were murdered between 2011 and 2019.

ICC prosecutors have named eight “co-perpetrators” who allegedly helped hatch a plan that led to the killings first when Duterte was mayor of the southern city of Davao and later after he was elected president.

The eight men were all key officials during the 2016-2022 Duterte presidency, including one with a standing arrest warrant.

Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa

Dela Rosa, 64, a sitting senator, was the chief enforcer of Duterte’s drug war.

He served as head of the Davao police force when Duterte was mayor, later becoming national police chief during the first two years of the Duterte presidency.

Former Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (R) stands beside President Rodrigo Duterte during Dela Rosa's Assumption of Command Ceremony at the Camp Crame in Manila on July 1, 2016. (AFP)

Dela Rosa has been in hiding since May, following a failed attempt by Philippine authorities to serve an ICC arrest warrant against him at the Senate, where he had briefly sought refuge.

In 2019, he downplayed the killing of a three-year-old girl during a police raid that also led to the death of their target, telling reporters that because humans lived in an “imperfect world... during operations, shit happens.”

Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go

Go, 52, a sitting senator, was Duterte’s personal aide for 18 years until his boss became president, later joining his cabinet for two years.

Ex-police officer Arturo Lascanas, a self-confessed member of the so-called Davao Death Squad, told online news outfit Rappler in 2020 that all its victims were killed on orders given by either then mayor Duterte or “evil lieutenants” including Go.

Go has denied the allegations. Lascanas is expected to testify at the ICC trial.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte R) and his special assistant, Christopher "Bong" Go, who is now a senator. (AFP)

Vitaliano Aguirre II

Aguirre, 80, served as justice secretary for roughly the first two years of the Duterte presidency.

Prosecutors describe Aguirre as a lawyer for Duterte — his former law school classmate — as well as members of the so-called Davao Death Squad.

After rights monitors raised concern over the Duterte crackdown in 2017, Aguirre told reporters: “Criminals, drug lords, drug pushers, they are not (part of) humanity.... You consider them humanity? No. I believe no.”

Aguirre has denied involvement in any of the alleged crimes cited in the ICC case, saying that serving as a lawyer is not a crime.

Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. (AFP)

Oscar Albayalde

Albayalde, 63, replaced dela Rosa as Philippine police chief in 2018, inheriting the leadership of the drug war campaign.

He quit the force shortly before his scheduled retirement in 2019 amid allegations, which he repeatedly denied, of protecting officers accused of selling a huge haul of illegal drugs.

ICC prosecutors allege that Albayalde helped plan the drug war killings during the Duterte presidency.

The former police chief has publicly said that Duterte never ordered his lieutenants “directly or indirectly” to kill drug suspects.

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde is shown in this photo taken on April 19, 2018. (AFP)

Vicente Danao

Danao, a 63-year-old retired police officer, held several key posts in Davao during Duterte’s time as mayor.

He was also acting national police chief for about two months in 2022 before President Ferdinand Marcos appointed a permanent successor following elections.

ICC prosecutors allege that in 2018, while serving as Manila police chief, Danao “dehumanized” drug suspects by publicly threatening them, while also offering a “justification for their killings.”

“Son of a bitch, I will go after you, God damn. I will kill you,” court records quoted him as saying.

Isidro Lapena

Lapena, 75, was another Davao police chief while Duterte was mayor there.

After he was elected president, Duterte made Lapena head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, a position he held for just over a year before being moved to other posts.

This picture taken on February 6, 2018, shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) and Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena (R) during a ceremony at the customs yard in Manila. (AFP)

Dante Gierran

Gierran, a 71-year-old lawyer and accountant, served as director of the National Bureau of Investigation, an agency directly supervised by the justice ministry, during the Duterte presidency.

Like others on the ICC’s “co-perpetrator” list, he built his career in Davao, where he served as regional director of the investigative agency during Duterte’s term as mayor.

Camilo Cascolan (deceased)

Cascolan, who died in 2023 aged 59, served as national police chief for about two months before his retirement in 2020.

He was finance chief for the Davao regional police in 2011 before moving up to key posts, including Manila police chief during the Duterte presidency.