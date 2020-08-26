You are here

Regional cooperation tops agenda at Arab leaders’ summit

Jordanian King Abdullah, center, arrives with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, left, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the summit in Amman. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab

  • Ways of strengthening strategic bonds of the three nations’ economies were the focus of talks
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The need to boost regional economic cooperation topped the agenda at a tripartite summit meeting between the leaders of Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan.

Ways of strengthening strategic bonds for the mutual benefit of the three nations’ economies were the focus of talks at the forum in the Jordanian capital Amman.

A final communique said: “The summit took place to strengthen active partnership within the tripartite coordinating mechanism between Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt and in seeking to deepen the strategic complimentary cooperation between the three countries on the economic, development, political security, and cultural level.”

The statement added that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had praised Jordanian King Abdullah’s call to “recalibrate globalization in order to accomplish positive independence and mutual exchange.”

A rotating secretariat was established to ensure the continued cooperation and coordination between the three countries.

Jawad Al-Hamad, president of the Middle East Studies Center, told Arab News that Jordan had strategic projects with Iraq, and was a transit country between Egypt and Iraq. “While Jordan is not interested in major openness because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it is willing to accept a gradual opening to people while accelerating other economic issues.”

Oraib Rantawi, director of Al-Quds Center for Political Studies, said: “While this was a follow-up meeting to an earlier summit in New York, the aim was focused on reviving the Arab Economic Council.

“Both Egypt and Jordan hope to find job opportunities for their citizens. At one time, 5 million Egyptians were working in Iraq,” he added.

Correspondent for Al-Quds Al-Arabi in Amman, Bassam Badarin, told Arab News that the summit agenda had put economics before politics and had discussed better usage of the Red Sea route.

He pointed out that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was now the new political star of the region following his recent successful visit to Washington and said Iraq’s new premier had plans to reduce Iranian influence on his country and the region.

However, former Jordanian minister, Nadia Alloul, said regional politics was never far below the surface of meetings involving Arab leaders. “In our region politics is always present and currently one can’t avoid the political discourse especially when it concerns the Palestinian issue.”

The official Jordanian news agency Petra said that prior to the summit, a meeting between King Abdullah and El-Sisi had dealt with “efforts to fight terrorism” and “the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, in the best interest of the two peoples and in service of Arab causes.”

The agency added: “The meeting between His Majesty and Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi covered the strong ties between Jordan and Iraq, and the importance of bolstering them, while maintaining coordination on various issues.

“The king stressed the importance of activating bilateral agreements in all sectors to advance economic relations, especially in energy, electricity interconnection, and trade exchange.

“Moreover, the king said that Jordan supports ‘Iraq’s efforts to bolster its security and stability, and maintain its territorial integrity and political independence, while countering all foreign attempts to meddle in its internal affairs,’” Petra said.

Erdogan ‘losing support among young voters’

Arab News

  • US study finds that the hard-line Turkish leader is losing ground at home for the first time in years
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Fading domestic support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could lead to the self-styled strongman taking aggressive action abroad, according to a new report.

The study by the Washington-based Center for American Progress (CAP) highlights eroding support for Erdogan among right-wing nationalist voters, particularly young conservatives.

It concludes that the hard-line Turkish leader is losing ground at home for the first time in years, and warns that this could result in “more aggressive moves abroad” and  heightened regional tensions as he seeks to bolster support.

The survey revealed that Erdogan’s key constituencies are unhappy and unenthusiastic about the government’s performance.

A generation familiar with online news is also dissatisfied with Justice and Development Party (AKP) attempts to restrict social media.

So far, more than 400,000 websites are blocked in Turkey.

“Those who believe the media is ‘biased’ and ‘untrustworthy’ reached 70 percent in 2018, rising to 77 percent in 2020, with a particularly sharp rise among AKP voters,” the CAP report said.

“The growing divergence of younger and older Turks into discrete media spheres may be feeding into broader generational divides over politics and cultural life. This has important political implications for Erdogan and the AKP,” it added.

With 5 million more young voters expected to vote in the next parliamentary and presidential elections set for 2023, the generation aged between 18 and 29 has become the largest voting bloc and the focus of domestic politics.

Max Hoffman, associate director of National Security and International Policy at the Center for American Progress, said economic stagnation was one of several factors damaging support for Erdogan on the conservative right.

Young Turks face a brutal job market, with youth unemployment around 25 percent. In the past year, about 2.5 million people have become jobless, while the Turkish central bank desperately tries to keep the lira’s value steady by using its net reserves.

“That compounds with widespread anger about the refugee crisis and the visibility of Syrian refugees in the major cities, where they stoke economic anxiety among Turks struggling to make ends meet and cultural resentment among those feeling that traditional Turkish culture is threatened,” he told Arab News.

Controversial moves such as turning the Hagia Sophia into a mosque are viewed as attempts to bolster support by pandering to religious conservatives.

Hoffman said the dynamism of the early AKP years is mostly gone — people have become accustomed to services provided by the government and are now more focused on the petty corruption they see in daily life, whether preferential treatment for AKP officials or the need to “know someone” to get a job.

A recent youth survey by Turkish foundation SODEV found that 70 percent of respondents across all political segments believe a talented young Turk would be unable to succeed professionally in Turkey without “political connections.”

“That is all contributing to a generational change that is sapping AKP enthusiasm and could threaten Erdogan’s hold on power,” Hoffman said.

Lisel Hintz, a Turkey expert from Johns Hopkins University, believes frustration is growing among voters over perceived corruption and waste during the years of AKP rule.

With the country’s growth and material benefits long a source of pride, the AKP’s handling of the economy has also disillusioned voters.

“The massive disparity between a president who lives in a 1,000-plus room palace and the average citizen who has seen the price of produce quintuple breeds resentment. This is fueled by the view that Syrians offered temporary protection are a threat to citizens’ economic and cultural status quo,” she added.

A recent survey by MetroPoll revealed that support for the AKP fell from 34 to 30 percent in the past six months, with voters who said they were “undecided” rising to 10 percent.

Two breakaway outfits, the Future and DEVA parties — headed by former Erdogan allies Ahmet Davutoglu and Ali Babacan, respectively — are gaining voters from Erdogan’s base.

Hoffman said that if the two parties attract only a small number of conservatives, they will open the door for opposition mayors trying to show they can address people’s basic needs.

Based on nationwide surveys between October 2019 and April 2020, CAP said that the share of AKP supporters loyal to Erdogan fell by 10 percentage points to 66 percent, while the share of AKP voters willing to support another party leader increased to 37 percent from 21 percent.

Hintz said that government attempts to use its media influence to control public opinion are proving counter-productive as the younger generation voiced its frustration.

A day before university entrance exams, Erdogan met with young Turks on YouTube, but the event quickly received about 300,000 dislikes.

