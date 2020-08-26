You are here

Watchmakers Bulgari and Breitling meet in Geneva to try to nurture recovery

The luxury watch industry has taken a huge hit since demand dropped as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, particularly from the lack of Chinese demand. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 August 2020
  • Watch fairs in Basel and Geneva usually attract thousands, but this years exhibition will be scaled down significantly
  • Swiss watch exports plunged 68% in May, driven in large part by the drop in Chinese demand for luxury timepieces
ZURICH: Luxury watchmakers Bulgari and Breitling and a handful of Swiss brands are gathering in Geneva this week for a scaled-down industry exhibition, braving the coronavirus pandemic to try to revitalize demand.
The big Swiss watch fairs in Basel and Geneva, which usually attract thousands of visitors, were canceled earlier this year because of the virus.
This week’s gathering, the first of what will be known as “Geneva Watch Days,” will be very different. Instead of using a big exhibition center, the event will be spread over a number of the city’s luxury hotels.
Jean-Christophe Babin, the boss of Bulgari, who devised the new format to help to “rekindle the flame,” said the new setting along with strict hygiene rules would help to prevent infection.
“It is important to physically meet our customers,” Babin told Reuters in a phone interview. “We hope the event will help us gain market share.”
“This is sending a strong signal that we are determined to grow whatever happens.”
Bulgari expects about 60 retailers and 100 journalists, bloggers and influencers to attend.
Demand for luxury watches has collapsed during the pandemic as the Chinese, the industry’s biggest customers, could not travel or shop.
Swiss watch exports plunged 68% in May, but the downturn slowed in June and July as mainland Chinese started shopping again.
But Babin said global demand was not back to pre-crisis levels with the virus still very present in North and Latin America. South Korea and mainland China had rebounded nicely, but not enough to make up for declines in America and Europe, he said.
Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling, said on a webcast on Wednesday: “Luckily we are now seeing some of our markets return to a new normal and sales are bouncing back as well.”
Edouard Meylan, chief executive of H.Moser & Cie, said sales of his brand were only down 2% so far this year and demand was encouraging, but he was worried about some of his suppliers.
“We depend on suppliers for cases, dials, straps, and some of them could go out of business because big brands cut their orders, also for next year,” he said.
Babin said Bulgari might buy strategic suppliers, notably in jewelry, if that became necessary.
Rapidly changing quarantine rules in Europe have had an impact on this week’s event.
Babin said visitors from Spain and Belgium had canceled due to quarantine regulations. But retailers and media from elsewhere in Europe were coming, plus also quite a few people from the United Arab Emirates.

US accuses Israel’s Teva of fixing drug prices

  • Teva and several co-conspirators “agreed to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs,” the justice department said
  • Patients would have paid a total of $350 million more than they should have, it added
NEW YORK: The US Justice Department on Tuesday charged Israeli generic drug giant Teva with illegally fixing prices between 2013 and 2015.
Teva and several co-conspirators “agreed to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs” including the popular cholesterol-regulating medicine Pravastatin, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Patients would have paid a total of $350 million more than they should have, the department said.
Teva rejected the charges and said it was “deeply disappointed that the government has chosen to proceed with this prosecution.”
Efforts to find a solution had made no progress as “the DOJ has shown an unwillingness to consider alternatives that would not deeply impact Teva and the stakeholders who depend on the company, including the patients who benefit from our medicines,” Teva said in a statement.
Five companies investigated in the case have already paid heavy fines to avoid prosecution.
Sandoz, a subsidiary of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, agreed to pay $195 million in March, and the American subsidiary of the Israeli group Taro Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay $205.7 million in July.
Other companies involved include Apotex, which agreed to pay a $24.1 million fine in May, and Glenmark, which was indicted by a grand jury in July.
Teva, which sold $17 billion worth of drugs last year, was also accused earlier this month by US authorities of artificially inflating the reimbursement price for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone for patients in the government-run Medicare program.

