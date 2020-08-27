You are here

Jordan to detain organizers of social gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise

Above, the Jordanian capital of Amman is deserted during a nationawide curfew imposed by the authorities in order to control the spread of coronavirus in this March 21, 2020 file photo. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

  • Violators will be detained ‘administratively’ for two weeks
DUBAI: Residents who lead social gatherings and celebrations in Jordan are at risk of being detained amid concerns they imperil public health amid the rising coronavirus cases.

Administrative governors were instructed to take the ‘strictest’ measures against organizers of celebrations and large social gatherings, with numbers exceeding 20 persons, upon instructions of the minister of interior Salameh Hammad, state news agency Petra reported.

Violators will be detained ‘administratively’ for two weeks and would not be released whatever the reasons, Hammad said, to deter those who have failed to comply with the government rules concerning public health and safety.

The minister asked that the administrative rulers give ‘utmost attention’ to enforcing the anti-virus instructions and cooperate and coordinate with the security agencies in their areas, the Petra report added.

The Kingdom announced 40 new COVID-19 cases, including 30 local infections, bringing its total caseload to 1,756.

Seven residential buildings, five in Amman and two in Balqa governorate northwest of the capital, have been isolated after coronavirus cases were discovered among the residents there.

The buildings were sterilized and precautionary measures implemented, with police patrols deployed to ensure that no person entered or exited the isolated buildings.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour movement restriction would be implemented in Amman and Zarqa, following the increasing number of local coronavirus infections in both governorates.

The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday until 11 p.m. on Friday, a government announcement said, to enable contact tracing of individuals and address the transmission of coronavirus.

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian from the occupied West Bank fatally stabbed an Israeli rabbi on a street in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on Wednesday, police said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed on Twitter his condolences to the family of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39, and said Israel would move to demolish the assailant's home after "the terrorist stabbing attack".
Police said in a statement that a 46-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus carried out the stabbing in Petah Tikva, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv, and that investigators suspected it stemmed from "nationalist" motives.
YNet News website said the alleged attacker, who was arrested after passersby chased him down, had a history of mental health problems, held an Israeli work permit and was not affiliated with any Palestinian militant group.
Israeli officials have said attacks by Palestinians allowed to work in Israel have been rare.
In waves of Palestinian stabbings, shootings and car rammings in Israel and the West Bank in recent years, most assailants have been young men who were not among the tens of thousands of Palestinians who work in Israeli factories or building sites after being vetted by security authorities.

