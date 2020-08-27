Kuwait finance minister reorganizes Kuwait Airways board

DUBAI: Kuwait’s finance minister Barak Ali Al-Shitan on Thursday issued a ministerial decision to restructure the board of Kuwait Airways, state news agency KUNA reported.
The new board will be in place for three years, the KUNA report added.
The board will be chaired by Ali Al-Dakhan, with members Faisal Al-Ghareeb, Adel Al-Yousefi, Ahmad Al-Ibrahim, Khaled Al-Suwaifan, Khaled Al-Mutairi and Adel Al-Sane.
