Afterpay expands as online shopping surges

A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS/Stephen Coates/File Photo)
Updated 28 August 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Afterpay laid out plans on Thursday to expand its buy-now, pay-later service to at least four continents, capitalizing on the sector’s burgeoning popularity, as the Australian firm said its full-year loss more than halved.

An online shopping boom triggered by the pandemic has boosted growth in the BNPL sector and helped turn Afterpay into one of Australia’s 20 most valuable stocks, having soared more than 10-fold since March.

The quarter to June was Afterpay’s best for the amount of sales it processed, and underlying sales in fiscal 2020 doubled from last year to A$11.10 billion ($8.04 billion).

With nearly 10 million active customers and competition building, Afterpay set its sights on Asia with the acquisition of a Indonesia-focused but Singapore-based BNPL, EmpatKali.

“They have got an established, albeit very early stage position, in Indonesia,” chief executive Anthony Eisen told Reuters.

Indonesia has the world’s fourth-largest population and its booming digital economy is expected to top $130 billion by 2025.

Tencent-backed Afterpay also formally announced its launch into Canada and said earlier this week it would venture into mainland Europe, starting with Spain, France, Italy and possibly Portugal and Germany, facing up directly with Klarna on its home-turf as global competition intensifies.

“We are in the land grab phase of growth,” said Andrew Mitchell, a senior portfolio manager at Ophir Asset Management.

Afterpay, which offers small interest-free instalment loans to shoppers and makes money by charging merchants a commission, reported a loss of A$22.9 million for the year ended June 30. 

Topics: Afterpay BNPL EmpatKali

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Inc’s factory in Nevada was a target of a “serious” cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) thwart the attack.
News website Teslarati said https://bit.ly/2D6C5N5 that the electric carmaker was the unnamed company in a statement issued by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday about a Russian national’s arrest, in connection with a planned attack on an unidentified company.
“This was a serious attack,” Musk said in a tweet, in response to the Teslarati article.
The Justice Department said https://bit.ly/3b3tyH1 that Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a Russian national, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee to introduce a malware into a system.
The malware was aimed at extracting data from the network and then to threaten the company for ransom money, the statement said.
According to the Justice Department, Kriuchkov had promised the employee an incentive of $1 million upon introducing the malware into the system.
But the employee alerted the FBI, who were successful in thwarting the attack, a complaint filed by the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office showed. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk Nevada

