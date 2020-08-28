You are here

Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of ‘serious’ cyberattack

Aerial photo Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. (Shutterstock)
Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Inc’s factory in Nevada was a target of a “serious” cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) thwart the attack.
News website Teslarati said that the electric carmaker was the unnamed company in a statement issued by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday about a Russian national’s arrest, in connection with a planned attack on an unidentified company.
“This was a serious attack,” Musk said in a tweet, in response to the Teslarati article.
The Justice Department said that Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a Russian national, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee to introduce a malware into a system.
The malware was aimed at extracting data from the network and then to threaten the company for ransom money, the statement said.
According to the Justice Department, Kriuchkov had promised the employee an incentive of $1 million upon introducing the malware into the system.
But the employee alerted the FBI, who were successful in thwarting the attack, a complaint filed by the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office showed.

Crime networks profit from China plastic trash import ban — Interpol

  • China started importing waste in the 1980s, but put an end to the business in 2018 to upgrade its economy
  • Environmental group WWF pushes for global framework to tackle the issue as criminal gangs flourish
SHANGHAI, China: Criminal networks are smuggling plastic trash from the West to illegal recycling plants in Asia, profiting from a 2018 ban on waste imports in China where the bulk of used plastic was previously processed, Interpol said on Friday.
The decline in the number of legal export channels for millions of tons of waste has “opened the door to illegal business opportunities,” the police organization said in a report, resulting in a surge in illegal trade and waste treatment.
China started importing waste in the 1980s, when ships delivering goods to Europe or the United States returned laden with potentially profitable recyclable materials.
But Beijing put an end to the business in 2018 to upgrade its economy and force recyclers to tackle the surging volume of domestic waste lying untreated in huge landfill belts surrounding all of its major cities.
Interpol’s global pollution enforcement team said criminal gangs have since taken advantage of the disruption to global supply chains that previously saw more than 7 million tons of scrap plastic arrive at China’s ports every year.
It said “there has been a considerable increase over the past two years in illegal waste shipments, primarily rerouted to Southeast Asia via multiple transit countries to camouflage the origins of the waste shipment.”
There has also been an increase in illegal waste incineration and landfills in both Europe and Asia, with gangs using fraudulent documentation to evade regulations, it said.
Environmental group World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said the removal of China as an “easy solution” for the world’s plastic waste problems had allowed criminal gangs to flourish, and called on governments to establish a global framework to tackle the issue.
“Waste crime is a rising threat with roots in a more fundamental problem: the inability to manage our plastic use and production,” said Eirik Lindebjerg, WWF’s Global Plastics Policy Manager.

