WWE’s Saudi superstar Mansoor aiming to make his mark and satisfy loyal fanbase

Updated 28 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi superstar Mansoor is relishing flying the flag for the Middle East – and he is fully focused on making the most of every opportunity which comes his way in WWE over the coming months.

KSA-born Mansoor has already established a big following in his homeland, and across the MENA region, following impressive performances in the live Saudi shows so far, which included victory in a 50-man Battle Royale and an eye-catching win against Dolph Ziggler in February.

Now, his focus is on taking the next step in his WWE career.

“Triple H and Vince McMahon have been a huge encouragement to me, I have spoken to them both recently and what is very clear is that I will be given the opportunity to go as far as I can if I keep working hard,” says Mansoor.

“We all dream of being on Raw and Smackdown, I’m no different and they were both positive about that. I have been in some 205 Live matches which was amazing, and I look at it and see a chance of making a name for myself in NXT.”

There is no doubt that Mansoor’s fans across the region are eager to see him succeed at the highest level, something which isn’t lost on the man himself.

“My matches in Saudi Arabia showed me what a passionate and loyal fanbase I have there and across the Middle East,” he admits.




Saudi-born WWE Saudi superstar Mansoor. (Supplied)

“But going there and getting victories is not enough as they are smart and want to see me do well in WWE and be a genuine contender for years to come.

“I am able to stay in touch with them on social media by mixing up Arabic and English posts and hopefully show them I am doing well and have a very positive outlook on the future.

“It would be fantastic to have a Performance Centre in Saudi Arabia and I am asked a lot about that and also when we will be back with the huge live shows. I know WWE has a true commitment to Saudi and they always go big and bold – so let’s not rule anything out.”

WWE Superstars, like everybody, have had to adapt to a new way of life over the course of the past few months following the global outbreak of Covid-19.

However, Mansoor has attempted to use the situation to his advantage.

“It was not easy for anyone in WWE – one minute you are pushing hard to be the very best you can be in the ring and then all of a sudden that changes and the world is a very different place,” he says.

“I installed a gym at home and worked out as much as possible – also studying my matches and looking at ways to improve when the situation changed and I got back in the ring.

“There was also how I looked. I have always had a weight problem in that I just don’t weigh enough! I went up from 185lbs to tipping the scales at 200lb and now I am settling at that size for the future.

“I was fortunate to keep my job and it made me so determined to stay on what has so far been an incredible and positive journey.”

Topics: WWE Mansoor

MADRID: Lionel Messi’s surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the club’s restructuring project even before it began.

Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said they wanted to make “profound changes to the first team.”

Barcelona were basing their revamp on Messi, hoping he would help the team rebuild with new players and a new coach. But the type of changes the team began implementing may have actually turned him away.

Messi hasn’t been happy with club directors all season, and he apparently also didn’t like when incoming coach Ronald Koeman began telling some key players they were not in his plans.

What might have upset him the most was the decision to get rid of Luis Suarez, Messi’s longtime teammate and friend. Messi’s and Suarez’s families are close and often spend vacation time together. This year, they were seen on a boat off the coast of Ibiza enjoying the Balearic Islands.

Other players reportedly not wanted by Koeman include Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti. Spanish media said the coach intended to keep Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, but there were still doubts about the future of other players who had been with Messi for a long time.

With their aging team, Barcelona endured one of their toughest seasons, the first without a title since 2007-08. After the loss to Bayern, the club also announced a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club. Koeman was immediately brought in to replace coach Quique Setien, and new presidential elections were called for next March.

The squad changes quickly began, but the decisions apparently were being made with the understanding that Messi would still be on the team. Both Koeman and club president Josep Bartomeu said the project revolved around the Argentina forward.

Even after the surprise burofax announcement made by Messi saying he wanted to leave after nearly 20 years with the club, Barcelona were not giving up on him. Ramon Planes, the club’s technical director, said on Wednesday that Barcelona wanted “to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history.”

Newly arrived forward Francisco Trincao, one of the many youngsters the club is counting on amid its revamping process, was hopeful he would still get to learn from Messi.

“Of course I want Messi to stay, but let’s see what happens,” he said after being officially introduced.

Messi hasn’t left yet, and Barcelona isn’t ready to let him go, either.

Barcelona claim the contract clause invoked by Messi — which allowed him to leave for free after the season — had already expired when he made his decision, meaning his contract wouldn’t end until June 2021. Messi will contend the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was moved back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lengthy legal battle would further hurt Barcelona’s restructuring project, as would Messi’s departure without any financial compensation.

With the new season a few weeks away, little is still known about what Barcelona will look like.

Topics: Lionel Messi BARCELONA AND REAL MADRID

