RIYADH: Turkish defender for Al-Ahli, Merih Demiral, has offered condolences to the families of those killed in an attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the weekend.

“First, I want to speak about what is happening in the Kingdom. We are here to play football, but I cannot remain silent about this,” Demiral said on Sunday during a conference ahead of Al-Ahli’s match against the UAE’s Al-Wasl Sports Club.

“I wish a speedy recovery to everyone injured in this terrorist attack. I call it a terrorist attack because innocent civilians were targeted without any reason. I pray that God has mercy on those who lost their lives. My thoughts, prayers and heart are with them,” he said.

Demiral added: “The Kingdom is a very strong country and will overcome this crisis. It is my second home, and we have always felt safe and happy here.”

Al-Ahli will face Al-Wasl in an away match on Monday in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/2027, to be held at Zabeel Stadium.

An attack on Saturday by the Houthi militia on an airport in Riyadh killed at least 12 people. It injured 309 others, prompting widespread support for Saudi Arabia and condemnation of Iran for its hostile policies toward its neighbors.

An unidentified projectile struck the airport’s Terminal Four for passengers on Sunday, Saudi authorities said, without confirming the source or party behind the attack.