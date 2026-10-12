JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad coach Jens Wissing said his team faces a difficult challenge when they return to AFC Champions League action against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, just two days after their Saudi Pro League defeat to Al-Hilal.

The German coach was speaking to the media on Monday at the pre-match press conference along with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of tomorrow’s match against the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champion League Elite.

“We are excited to play in the AFC Champions League again,” Wissing said at Monday’s pre-match press conference. “We played just two days ago and now we face another difficult challenge. I am looking forward to the match after the long break.”

Asked about preparing for the Asian Champions League fixture, Wissing said his approach remained the same as for any other match.

“My preparation is like any other match. We are working to correct our mistakes,” he said. “I don’t want to reveal the plan, but we want to score goals. That is our way.”

Wissing also stressed the importance of improving the quality of his players’ decision-making.

“We are working to improve the quality of our decisions, and sometimes we lack a bit of luck,” he said.

“Making the right decision at the right time can sometimes be difficult even for world-class players. We are working on it, and it will not happen overnight. It comes through work and repetition.”

Al-Ittihad midfielder Wijnaldum also acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming match, particularly given the circumstances surrounding the team and the recent events in the Kingdom.

“It will be a difficult match after the recent events,” Wijnaldum said. “Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives. Despite everything, we are looking forward to the match and to achieving a victory.”

Wijnaldum also referred to the difficult encounter against Al-Hilal, as Al-Ittihad looks to respond quickly on the continental stage.

The Jeddah side will now look to put the disappointment of the league defeat behind them as they turn their attention to their AFC Champions League campaign on Tuesday night in Jeddah.