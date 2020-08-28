You are here

Bahrain to host its two F1 races on separate tracks this year

Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 28 August 2020
AP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year.
The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.
The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.
The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

WWE’s Saudi superstar Mansoor aiming to make his mark and satisfy loyal fanbase

Arab News

Saudi superstar Mansoor is relishing flying the flag for the Middle East – and he is fully focused on making the most of every opportunity which comes his way in WWE over the coming months.

KSA-born Mansoor has already established a big following in his homeland, and across the MENA region, following impressive performances in the live Saudi shows so far, which included victory in a 50-man Battle Royale and an eye-catching win against Dolph Ziggler in February.

Now, his focus is on taking the next step in his WWE career.

“Triple H and Vince McMahon have been a huge encouragement to me, I have spoken to them both recently and what is very clear is that I will be given the opportunity to go as far as I can if I keep working hard,” says Mansoor.

“We all dream of being on Raw and Smackdown, I’m no different and they were both positive about that. I have been in some 205 Live matches which was amazing, and I look at it and see a chance of making a name for myself in NXT.”

There is no doubt that Mansoor’s fans across the region are eager to see him succeed at the highest level, something which isn’t lost on the man himself.

“My matches in Saudi Arabia showed me what a passionate and loyal fanbase I have there and across the Middle East,” he admits.

Saudi-born WWE Saudi superstar Mansoor. (Supplied)

“But going there and getting victories is not enough as they are smart and want to see me do well in WWE and be a genuine contender for years to come.

“I am able to stay in touch with them on social media by mixing up Arabic and English posts and hopefully show them I am doing well and have a very positive outlook on the future.

“It would be fantastic to have a Performance Centre in Saudi Arabia and I am asked a lot about that and also when we will be back with the huge live shows. I know WWE has a true commitment to Saudi and they always go big and bold – so let’s not rule anything out.”

WWE Superstars, like everybody, have had to adapt to a new way of life over the course of the past few months following the global outbreak of Covid-19.

However, Mansoor has attempted to use the situation to his advantage.

“It was not easy for anyone in WWE – one minute you are pushing hard to be the very best you can be in the ring and then all of a sudden that changes and the world is a very different place,” he says.

“I installed a gym at home and worked out as much as possible – also studying my matches and looking at ways to improve when the situation changed and I got back in the ring.

“There was also how I looked. I have always had a weight problem in that I just don’t weigh enough! I went up from 185lbs to tipping the scales at 200lb and now I am settling at that size for the future.

“I was fortunate to keep my job and it made me so determined to stay on what has so far been an incredible and positive journey.”

