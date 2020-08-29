You are here

Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts

A church is reflected in a pool of water as the outer bands of hurricane Laura pass over in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 26, 2020. Hurricane Laura is a Category 4 as it heads for the to coastal Texas and Louisiana were residents have been told to evacuate or shelter. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

  • President Donald Trump plans on Saturday to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas
  • Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana: The angry storm surge has receded and the clean up has begun from Hurricane Laura, but officials along this shattered stretch of Louisiana coast are warning returning residents they will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer.
The US toll from the Category 4 hurricane stood at 14 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.
President Donald Trump plans on Saturday to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas. He told reporters he considered delaying his Thursday night speech accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for reelection because of the storm. But he said that, as “it turned out, we got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly. ”
Across southwestern Louisiana, people were cleaning up from the destructive hurricane that roared ashore early Thursday, packing 150-mph (240-kph) winds. Many were deciding whether they wanted to stay in miserable conditions or wait until basic services are finally restored.
Lauren Sylvester returned to her townhouse in Lake Charles on Friday after heeding a mandatory evacuation order and staying with her mother in a city about 95 miles (130 kilometers) away.
The inside of her unit was not directly damaged, but the roof lost shingles. Around her home, it was a different story. Power lines and trees were down.
“It’s still an incredible amount of damage,” said Sylvester, who was heading back to her mother’s house as soon as she finished cleaning up.
Simply driving was a feat in Lake Charles, a city of 80,000 residents hit head on by the hurricane’s eye. Power lines and trees blocked paths or created one-lane roads that drivers had to navigate with oncoming traffic. Street signs were snapped off their posts or dangling. No stoplights worked, making it an exercise in trust with other motorists sharing the roads.
Mayor Nic Hunter cautioned that there was no timetable for restoring electricity and that water-treatment plants “took a beating,” leaving barely a trickle of water coming out of most faucets. “If you come back to Lake Charles to stay, make sure you understand the above reality and are prepared to live in it for many days, probably weeks,” Hunter wrote on Facebook.
Caravans of utility trucks were met Friday by thunderstorms in the sizzling heat, complicating recovery efforts.
The Louisiana Department of Health estimated that more than 220,000 people were without water. Restoration of those services could take weeks or months, and full rebuilding could take years.
Forty nursing homes were relying on generators, and assessments were underway to determine if more than 860 residents in 11 facilities that had been evacuated could return.
The much weaker remnants of the hurricane continued to move across the Southern US, unleashing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. North Carolina and Virginia could get the brunt of the worst weather Saturday, forecasters said.
When the storm moves back over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said it could become a tropical storm again and threaten Newfoundland, Canada.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, meaning it surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005. He said Friday that officials now believe the surge was as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters).
The hurricane also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic en route to the Gulf Coast.
In Lake Charles, chainsaws buzzed and heavy machinery hauled tree limbs in the front lawn of Stanley and Dominique Hazelton, who rode out the storm on a bathroom floor. A tree punctured the roof not far from where the couple was taking cover.
They regretted staying.
“There’s people without homes,” Stanley Hazelton said. “So it was dumb. We’ll never do it again. We’ll never stay through another hurricane again.”

Topics: louisiana Hurricane

Riot in Sweden after anti-Muslim Danish leader banned

Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Riot in Sweden after anti-Muslim Danish leader banned

  • The demonstration of about 300 people was connected to an incident earlier in the day in which protesters burned a copy of the Islamic holy book
  • Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at Friday’s event
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: At least 10 people were arrested, and several police officers injured, in violence which broke out in southern Sweden after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Qur'an-burning rally, police said Saturday.
Protesters threw stones at police and burned tires on the streets of Malmo late Friday, with the violence escalating as the evening wore on, according to police and local media.
The demonstration of about 300 people was connected to an incident earlier in the day in which protesters burned a copy of the Islamic holy book, police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told Swedish tabloid Expressen.
Between 10 and 20 protesters were arrested late Friday and “have all been released,” police spokesman Patric Fors told AFP.
Several police were slightly injured, he added. The violence had subsided by Saturday morning.
“Those who act like this have nothing to do with Islam,” Samir Muric, an imam, said on Facebook.
“It’s not right,” Malmo resident Shahed told the SVT public broadcaster. “But it wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t burnt the Qur'an,” he added.
Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at Friday’s event, which was being held on the same day as main weekly prayers for Muslims.
But authorities pre-empted Paludan’s arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo.
“We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden,” Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo told AFP.
“There was also a risk that his behavior... would pose a threat to society.”
But his supporters went ahead with the rally, during which six people were arrested for inciting racial hatred.
“It hurts,” Salim Mohammed Ali, a Muslim resident of Malmo for over 20 years, told SVT on Saturday.
“People get angry and I understand that, but there are other ways of doing things,” he added.
Paludan later put up a scathing message on Facebook.
“Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years. However, rapists and murderers are always welcome!” he wrote.
Paludan last year attracted media attention for burning a Qur'an wrapped in bacon — a meat that is anathema for Muslims.
Malmo is an industrial city of 320,000 inhabitants, Over 40 percent of its residents have foreign roots.

Topics: Sweden Malmo Muslim

