2020 AFC Cup cancellation looms as coronavirus pandemic persists

The 2020 AFC Cup’s fate hangs in the balance with COVID-19 cases rising in countries set to host games. (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 August 2020
John Duerden

  • COVID-19 cases rising in countries which are set to host games in the continent’s second tier club competition
The fate of the 2020 AFC Cup lies in the balance with COVID-19 cases rising in countries which are set to host games in the continent’s second tier club competition.

Famous West Asian clubs in Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan are waiting to restart the tournament, reserved for the continent’s so-called developing nations, which was originally suspended in March early in the group stage.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rescheduled the games for the 12 teams in the three West Asian groups – there are nine in total – to take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4. The final is set to take place on December 12.

Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan are each due to host one group each. Yet Kuwait has recorded over 8,000 cases in the second half of August with Bahrain reaching 50,000 in total in the middle of the month.




The Asian Football Confederation rescheduled the games for the 12 teams in the three West Asian groups to take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4. (AFC)

The Maldives, host of the South Asian zone, has seen a spike of cases in the second half of August. The AFC has also been struggling to find a host for the Central Asian group and is now considering scrapping the tournament.

“It’s looking difficult to go ahead,” an AFC official told Arab News. “There are still a lot of games to play and while that can be managed, there are a lot of host countries and this is proving to be an issue.”

“We will take a good look at the situation in the next month and then make a final decision. Nobody wants to cancel the tournament but if the hosts can’t host the games then there is no other option as there is no option to postpone further.”

A cancellation would be grave news for West Asian clubs in the tournament, most of which have played two games in the group stage.

Al-Jaish of Syria and Bahrain’s Manama are level on four points in Group A ahead of holders Al-Ahed of Lebanon and Palestine side Hilal Al-Quds.

In Group B, Al-Kuwait lead the way with Lebanese team Al-Ansar close behind. Al-Wathba of Syria and Jordan’s Al-Faisaly are still in the running while Group C sees Kuwait’s Al-Qadsia, Dhofar of Oman and Bahrain giants Al-Riffa level on points with Al Jazeera of Jordan in last place.

West Asia has an excellent record in the competition, winning the last four trophies. Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya triumphed three times in succession until Al-Ahed of Lebanon took the prize in November 2019.

The AFC, which could also suspend the Asian U-16 Championships that are scheduled to take place in Bahrain in November, is confident however that its flagship club tournament will go ahead as planned.

The AFC Champions League, featuring the best clubs from the continent’s strongest leagues, is also in the early rounds but the 16 teams in the west Asian half of the draw, are due to recommence in mid-September with in the ‘hub’ of Qatar.  Malaysia and, probably Thailand, will host the eastern half in October.

The AFC is confident that this hub system and the relative lack of travel involved will mean that the tournament, more prestigious than the AFC Cup and won by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in 2019, can be completed.

There is a little more breathing space as earlier in August the AFC postponed four 2022 World Cup qualifiers that were set for October and November to 2021 but if the 2020 edition of the AFC Cup is axed, concerns will grow over the fate of its bigger brother.

Topics: football AFC Cup

Barcelona unwilling to negotiate Messi departure

Updated 29 August 2020
AP

  • Messi wants to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season
  • Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free
MADRID: Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi, who told the club earlier this week that he wanted to leave.
Spanish media say Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.
Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.
A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free. Messi’s contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of $831 million. He has been with the club for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of its individual records.
Spanish media said Messi and his team contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation. He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.
Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu reportedly tried to meet with the player after his decision to leave was announced. He later said he was willing to resign if that was what it took to get Messi to stay, and if the six-times Ballon D’Or winner admitted the president’s presence at the club was the reason he wanted to leave.
Messi reportedly talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.
Messi hasn’t spoken publicly since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on August 14, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.
He was outspoken against some of the club’s decisions this season, the first without a title since 2007-08.
Spanish radio station SER said on Saturday that Barcelona was ending its contract with its current law firm because it also worked for Messi.
The players are expected to return from their break on Sunday to undergo coronavirus testing. Training is scheduled to resume on Monday ahead of the start of the Spanish league season on the second weekend of September.

Topics: football Lionel Messi FC Barcelona

