You are here

  • Home
  • Testing times: Protests over India’s decision to hold exams amid outbreak

Testing times: Protests over India’s decision to hold exams amid outbreak

Activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI) shout slogans during a protest against the central government led by Narendra Modi and the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to demand the waiver of one semester's fee and postponement of exams in all states due to the Covid-19 pandemic outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, in Amritsar. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ejdu

Updated 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Testing times: Protests over India’s decision to hold exams amid outbreak

  • Thousands of students oppose decision to conduct highly competitive exams from Sept. 1 for two weeks
Updated 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Students across India protested on Saturday against the government’s decision to conduct engineering and medical exams next week despite a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, with the South Asian country registering a record number of infections every day.

“I, along with five other students, are on a hunger strike demanding the postponement of the exams to ensure the safety of students and their parents,” Neeraj Kundan, president of the National Students Union of India, told Arab News.

As of Saturday, more than 77,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, adding to the national caseload of 3.5 million out of a population of 1.3 billion.

Additionally, with nearly 63,000 deaths recorded, India continues to be the worst-affected nation in Asia.

Citing recent statistics on COVID-19, the protesting students are demanding that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) — which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 1 and last for two weeks — be postponed.

The nationwide tests will see the participation of nearly 2.5 million students for both the NEET and JEE.

“The government does not understand the gravity of the situation. Some parts of India are flooded [due to the monsoon rains]. There is also the issue of transportation. I hope the government listens to these reasons,” Kundan said.

On Friday, six opposition-ruled states filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking for it to review its earlier decision allowing the government to go ahead with the exams.

The apex court on Aug. 17 had rejected a plea to postpone the tests.

“The center should make a decision quickly, as little [time] is left. The government should not hesitate to postpone the exam…[and] should consider the feelings of students and parents. I hope the government will behave sensitively and postpone the exams,” Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of the northern state of Rajasthan, said on Friday.

The government, however, maintains that gong ahead with both the NEET and JEE is in the “best interests” of the students.

“Decisions are being taken holistically, keeping the careers of students in mind,” India’s Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday.

He added: “National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over 7 lakh (700,000) candidates have downloaded JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh (one million) aspirants have downloaded NEET admit cards. This shows that students want the exams to be held at any cost.”

However, Rishabh Raj, a student from the Kalyanpur area of the eastern Indian state of Bihar, says that the government was “forcing” them to take the exam.

“For the last five months, I have been confined to my village, and I could not have proper coaching for the exam. I am not prepared,” Raj told Arab News.

“My examination center is in Patna (Bihar’s capital), which is some 200 kilometers from my home. Where will I stay and how will I get there when transportation is still an issue?” the 18-year-old added.

He says his biggest worry is “to catch the infection.”

“You cannot sit for three hours with a mask on. Considering the ground reality, it would be tough to maintain social distancing. The government should have used some imagination and devised other ways to conduct the exam,” Raj said.

He is not the lone voice of opposition, with students across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kolkata and other Indian states protesting against the move, in addition to launching the #PostponeJEEAndNEET online campaign.

On Monday, 4,000 students called for a day-long hunger strike on social media.

For years, the JEE and NEET exams have been held in March and April; this year, they had to be postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Some medical practitioners wondered why the government did not seem to grasp the gravity of the pandemic.

“It is not a wise decision to hold a mass-scale exam when the COVID-19 situation is at its worst in the country,” Dr. Hrjit Singh Bhatti, president of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, told Arab News.

“The government is behaving in a traditional way and is not understanding the gravity of the pandemic, which has changed our lives and our way of working. It should find a new way to conduct exams,” he added.

Delhi-based educationist Meeta Sengupta agreed, saying: “We need to respond with empathy to the problem at hand.”

“The NTA should hold exams in a way that responds to the needs of the students,” she told Arab News.

“Examination authorities should...find ways to create more exams of the same replicable standard, held on different dates and at different centers. Cancelling exams is not a solution; having more exams is the solution,” she added.

The JEE and NEET are incredibly competitive and challenging exams, and millions of students compete with each for a few thousand seats in India’s best engineering colleges, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Students from the IIT are the most sought by recruiters in both national and international markets.

“The JEE and NEET are completely life-transforming exams. Admission into a good engineering college ensures employability and these students often go on to become Fortune 500 CEOs. They cater to the global market and rise to the top,” Sengupta said.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India records another surge in daily coronavirus cases
World
India battles black market in used gloves and masks

Shiite Muslims mark holy day of mourning in virus’ shadow

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
AP

Shiite Muslims mark holy day of mourning in virus’ shadow

  • Ashoura commemorates the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq
  • The Day of Ashoura falls on the 10th of the Islamic month of Muharram and is preceded by days of commemorations and remembrance
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Shiite Muslims are observing the solemn holy day of Ashoura that they typically mark with large, mournful gatherings, in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ashoura commemorates the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq with the army of then Caliph Yazid, to whom Hussein had refused to pledge allegiance.
“At its heart, It’s the story of the sacrifice of an extraordinary religious figure,” said Noor Zaidi, who teaches history at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and researches Shiite Islam. “It’s (also) the story of familial love between Hussein and those who were with him in Karbala. ...It also has this real, sort of revolutionary component to it,” she said.
“What has made it endure so powerfully ... is the fact that it has at its core the ability to meld itself to what, I think, people need to get from it.”
The Day of Ashoura falls on the 10th of the Islamic month of Muharram and is preceded by days of commemorations and remembrance. The public expressions of communal mourning are generally associated with Shiites. For many Sunnis, Ashoura is a remembrance of more than one event, including the Moses-led exodus from Egypt.
In Iraq, pilgrims ordinarily converge on the holy city of Karbala, site of the battle and home to a shrine to Imam Hussein.
But with the pandemic, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, encouraged people to observe the mourning in other ways such as watching online or televised commemorations from home.
Those attending public commemorations must adhere to health guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks, with caps on the numbers of participants in accordance with the local regulations of different countries, a statement from his office said.
Saif Badr, spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment, praised Al-Sistani’s statement and call for adhering to health regulations.
“Our opinion is clear,” said Badr. “Generally speaking, we are against congregations in all their forms, including on religious occasions” due to the pandemic. Some Iraqis are not heeding the call to avoid congregating.
In Pakistan, thousands of minority Shiite Muslims rallied in various parts of the country ahead of tomorrow’s Day of Ashoura amid a decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. In his speech to a gathering of Shiite Muslims in the city of Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked people to adhere to social distancing rules when they observe Ashoura. Security forces deployed around Shiite places of worship to help secure public rallies which had been targeted by militant groups in the past.
In interviews with The Associated Press, several Shiite Muslims told of how they are observing commemorations this year.
Najaf, Iraq
On a typical day in the mourning period leading up to the Day of Ashoura, Sayyid Sahib Al-Yasseri buys rice, meat and other foodstuffs in the mornings for dinners served to those attending nighttime commemorative gatherings.
Clad in black clothes, he and others listen to recitations of the Qur’an, religious lectures and lamentations. Some bury their faces in their palms as they weep. Mourners rhythmically beat their chests in grief.
“There are tears and heartbreak for Imam Hussein,” Al-Yasseri said.
This year the rituals were held outside, he said, and men distributed disposable masks and pumped sanitizer into outstretched hands.
Al-Yasseri wore a mask out of coronavirus considerations but didn’t consider skipping the commemorations.
“If God wants me to get infected, I will,” he said.
Al-Yasseri estimated that about 750 people have been taking part each night in the gathering, fewer than in previous years due to the pandemic.
On Ashoura Day — which in Iraq falls on Sunday — at least one tradition of his will remain unchanged: donating blood.
“I donate to benefit others,” Al-Yasseri said, “and out of love for Imam Hussein.”
Nabatiyeh, Lebanon
Ashoura comes as Lebanon reels from not only the pandemic but economic hardship and the aftermath of a massive explosion that ripped through its capital this month.
Amid a partial coronavirus lockdown, the two largest Shiite groups in Lebanon, the militant group Hezbollah and the Amal movement of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have urged people to mark Ashoura at home with the help of television and social media.
Yasser Qameh, who for decades in the past attended public gatherings every night during the mourning period, has been watching from home this year.
“I watch it on TV or YouTube — as long as I don’t mingle with people,” Qameh said by phone from his southern Lebanese city, which in normal years is a site of massive Ashoura observations. “The difference is like watching a football match on TV rather than being at the stadium.”
This year, Qameh said, despite a curfew, some people are gathering every night in a city square with masks, temperature checks and plastic chairs spaced out.
Typically, Nabatiyeh’s annual Ashoura ceremonies are attended by tens of thousands of people with some men cutting and beating their heads to symbolize and recall the pain of Imam Hussein, their dripping blood soiling white clothes. Such scenes are criticized by some Shiite clerics who denounce the ritual.
Qameh is also forsaking another tradition this year. Normally he would help distribute water, juice and a special dish called Harisa — that consists of wheat and chicken or beef — to participants who come from other areas.
Hicksville, New York
In the United States, some Shiite communities are broadcasting commemorations online.
In Hicksville, on New York’s Long Island, Fatima Mukhi-Siwji had been feeling sad that her 10-month-old daughter will miss out on the rituals.
“I have grown up in the mosque,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “How are we supposed to teach our children religion? How are we supposed to teach them (about) Imam Hussein?”
But shortly before the start of Muharram, a number of Shiite Muslims from different communities, including Mukhi-Siwji’s father, teamed up to organize drive-in commemorations to safely mark the occasion, she said.
Held at a movie theater’s outdoor parking lots, they feature scholarly sermons, poetry recitals, chanting and lamentations as families listen from their cars and watch on large screens. Some get out of their cars and watch or engage in chest beating mourning rituals while social distancing, she said.
The daily events have attracted hundreds of cars and, Mukhi-Siwji said, revived a feeling of togetherness she sorely missed.
“It’s such an electrifying experience,” she said. “It goes through your whole body.”

Topics: shiite Muslims Ashoura Iraq Najaf Nabatiyeh Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Iraq Shiites defy coronavirus curfews to commemorate revered imam
Middle-East
Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus

Latest updates

Testing times: Protests over India’s decision to hold exams amid outbreak
Shiite Muslims mark holy day of mourning in virus’ shadow
Scores injured as police break up Muslim march in Kashmir
Seoul tightens social distancing rules amid COVID-19 resurgence
Britain records 1,108 new COVID-19 cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.