DUBAI: Qatar defeated Yemen 1-0 on Sunday night to go top of Group B at the Arabian Gulf Cup ahead of the UAE’s clash with Bahrain later in the day.

The win leaves Qatar with a maximum of six points from two matches, and almost certain to reach the semi-finals of the 27th edition of the tournament. Qatar had beaten reigning champions Bahrain 2-0 in their opening fixture last week. Yemen remain bottom with no points.

The first half at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah had ended 0-0, and it took the Asian champions until the 64th minute to make their breakthrough.

Star man Akram Afif released substitute Sultan Al-Brake down the left wing and his searching cross was cushioned back across goal by Edmilson Junior, himself a second half introduction. Waiting unmarked in front of gaping goal was Youssef Abdulrazzaq. He couldn’t miss from mere yards out.

Qatar could have extended their lead on 73 minutes but Afif’s penalty was saved by Mohammed Aman. The miss would not prove costly in the end.

Qatar will conclude their Group B fixtures against the UAE on Wednesday in what could well be a straight shootout for top spot in the group. Yemen will take on Bahrain on the same day.