PARIS, France: The Netherlands gave Xavi Hernandez his first win as head coach with a 2-1 Nations League victory over Serbia in Belgrade on Sunday, while Denmark saw off Wales.

The Dutch were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in Xavi’s bow on Thursday, but two goals from Mexx Meerdink were enough for them to get past a spirited Serbia and move to four points from two games in Group A2.

The Oranje turned to Barcelona great Xavi after a disappointing World Cup last-32 exit at the hands of Morocco.

Serbia passed up a good opportunity to take a 17th-minute lead when Dejan Joveljic could only shoot straight at Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen when completely unmarked inside the area.

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo then hobbled off injured in a blow to the Netherlands and was replaced by Ruben van Bommel.

But Xavi’s men forged ahead on the half-hour mark as AZ Alkmaar striker Meerdink drilled in a penalty to score his first international goal after Aleksa Terzic fouled Crysencio Summerville.

Serbia coach Veljko Paunovic brought on striker Luka Jovic at half-time and the change paid off almost immediately, as the former Real Madrid man turned the ball in following a goalmouth scramble less than a minute after the restart.

But the visitors reclaimed the lead in the 69th minute as Meerdink, who made his Netherlands debut against Germany, fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner after being played in by substitute Guus Til.

Wales beaten again

Denmark bounced back from Thursday’s dramatic loss to Norway by seeing off Wales 2-0 in Copenhagen in Group A4.

The Scandinavians, who missed out on the World Cup with a penalty shoot-out defeat by the Czech Republic in the play-offs, have now won their last four meetings with Wales.

Home forward Gustav Isaksen had a first-half strike ruled out for offside, before Mikkel Damsgaard rattled a shot off the post.

The hosts went ahead eight minutes into the second period, though, when Wales skipper Ben Davies diverted Damsgaard’s free-kick into his own net with his arm, under pressure from Rasmus Hojlund.

Denmark doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when Isaksen’s deflected shot spun in off the crossbar after Wales, who lost their opener to Portugal, again failed to deal with a set-piece.

In League B, Austria made it two wins from two as David Affengruber, Junior Adamu and Carney Chukwuemeka scored in a 3-1 win over Kosovo in Vienna.

Later, Ireland take on Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, after a late decision to fulfil the fixture despite unease over the war in Gaza.

Since Ireland were drawn in the same Nations League group as Israel, prominent Irish figures including sportspeople, fan groups and pro-Palestinian campaigners have protested against the ties going ahead.

Ireland’s designated home match against Israel on October 4 has been moved from Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to Backa Topola, Serbia, following concerns over disruption and security.