Yemen to witness progress in implementing Riyadh Agreement, speaker says

DUBAI: Yemen will see progress in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in the coming days, House of Representatives Speaker Sultan Al-Barakani said.
Al-Barakani, who was attending a virtual meeting with the United Nations special envoy Martin Griffiths, said progress will be made on military and security fronts of the deal, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
There will also be developments in the formation of the government and the preparation of Aden.
Griffiths said he was hopeful about the completion of the Riyadh Agreement, which was signed on Nov. 5 last year.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile addressed the threat of the decaying Safer oil tanker off the coast of Hodeidah.
He emphasized the need for a UN technical team to access the tanker, which the Houthis have blocked.
The Safer oil tanker contains more than a million barrels of crude oil that could cause a massive disaster in the region.
US-Israeli delegation to arrive in the UAE for historic meeting
Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would forge official ties
DUBAI: A US-Israeli delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi today for a meeting with Emirati officials to put the final touches in formalizing relations between Israel and the UAE.
The delegation, headed by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, and includes US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council, will be aboard the first Israeli commercial plane to land in the UAE.
Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would forge official ties under a deal brokered by Washington. The diplomatic move reshapes the Middle East order, from the Palestinian issue to relations with Iran.
Officials have said that other Arab and Muslim countries will soon follow the UAE’s lead and normalize relations with Israel. Among those publicly mentioned were Oman, Bahrain and Sudan.
The Trump administration has been trying to coax other Sunni Arab countries that share Israel’s concerns about Iran to join in a regional peace push.
Kushner, speaking in Israel, has described the UAE deal as a “giant step forward” in the direction.
The visit comes as part of trilateral efforts to initiate normalized relations with the aim of achieving peace, stability, and support for bilateral cooperation, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
Israel’s national carrier El Al released pictures of the Boeing 737-900 jet that will take the delegates. The word “peace” in English, Hebrew and Arabic is inscribed on the exterior above the cockpit windows for the occasion.
