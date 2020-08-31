Yemen to witness progress in implementing Riyadh Agreement, speaker says

DUBAI: Yemen will see progress in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in the coming days, House of Representatives Speaker Sultan Al-Barakani said.

Al-Barakani, who was attending a virtual meeting with the United Nations special envoy Martin Griffiths, said progress will be made on military and security fronts of the deal, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

There will also be developments in the formation of the government and the preparation of Aden.

Griffiths said he was hopeful about the completion of the Riyadh Agreement, which was signed on Nov. 5 last year.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile addressed the threat of the decaying Safer oil tanker off the coast of Hodeidah.

He emphasized the need for a UN technical team to access the tanker, which the Houthis have blocked.

The Safer oil tanker contains more than a million barrels of crude oil that could cause a massive disaster in the region.