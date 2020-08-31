Lebanese designer Rami Kadi launches new initiative for Beirut  

DUBAI: A number of celebrities and businesses around the world have pledged to support Lebanon after a massive explosion broke through Beirut on Aug. 4 killing over 200 people and injuring thousands.

The latest to do so is Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Kadi, who was born in the US and raised in Lebanon, announced on Monday that he is launching limited edition T-shirts, embroidered with women empowerment messages, to support families who were affected by the deadly blast.

All proceeds from the designs, which retail for $66, will go to Family Aid Lebanon, an organization run by a group of friends to help those affected by the tragedy.

Additionally, on Aug. 14, the couturier announced sales from the proceeds of one of his couture dresses, from the Fall 2020 collection, will go to Beb W Shebbek, a Lebanese organization that has been helping families rebuild their homes after the blast.

Kadi, who is known for his unconventional take on high-end sartorial design, was among a long list of celebrity-loved designers whose ateliers and studios were destroyed during the explosion, including Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab, Rabih Kayrouz, Andrea Wazen, Azzi & Osta, Nicolas Jebran and more.

On Aug. 19, Murad launched a similar initiative to Kadi. The Ras Baalbek-born designer’s charity initiative aims to raise funds for Offrejoie, a politically and religiously independent Lebanese NGO.

Murad designed a shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise From the Ashes” on Represent, a platform where designers can represent a cause through T-shirts.

All profits from the t-shirt, which retails for $25.99, will go to relief efforts.

A number of celebrities, including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian and more, have purchased the designer’s shirt to show support for Lebanon.