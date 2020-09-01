You are here

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative postponed until January

The FII conference was due to take place in October. (AFP/File)
Frank Kane

  • Organizers of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh opt to reschedule event rather than move it online
DUBAI: The Future Investment Initiative (FII), Saudi Arabia’s flagship financial forum, has been postponed until early next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said.

The event, which has become a fixture in the global investment calendar in the short time since its launch in 2017, was scheduled for late next month but has been put back until the end of January.

The organizers, the FII Institute, said: “After careful consideration and assessment of the global travel and airline outlook, as well as the regulations imposed by a significant number of countries, and in the context of the efforts deployed to overcome the impact of COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the fourth edition of the FII, initially scheduled to take place from Oct. 28-29, 2020 in Riyadh, to Jan. 26-28 under the theme ‘The Neo-Renaissance.’”

One executive involved in the event said that consideration had been given to staging a “virtual” FII but it was decided that an in-person event was preferable, even if it had to be delayed.

“The challenge was not guaranteeing safety once in Saudi Arabia, but the difficulties of getting there and back for a three-day event,” he added.

The forum is likely to stick to the schedule already drawn up under the neo-renaissance theme, focusing on healthcare, sustainability, artificial intelligence and robotics, the executive said.

Richard Attias, a member of the FII Institute’s board of directors, last month said he was still aiming to stage an in-person event.

“I think virtual events are OK but it’s not, to be honest, the best way to definitely do business together,” he said. “It is not the best way to talk about big investments. You cannot make deals of billions of dollars and investment of billions of dollars just through virtual conversation.”

With the global pandemic continuing to affect many parts of the world, some countries have re-imposed travel restrictions and curfew regulations on air travelers. Flights to and from the Kingdom are still heavily restricted, with international airports closed to passenger traffic.

FII — dubbed “Davos in the desert” but held in the luxury of the Ritz-Carlton hotel and conference center in Riyadh for the past three years — attracts thousands of participants from the biggest corporations and investment institutions in the world. Business deals worth billions of dollars have been signed during the event.

The end of January is normally a busy time on the international forums circuit, with the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting traditionally taking place at that time in Davos, Switzerland. For 2021, however, that event has been moved to the summer, again because of pandemic-related travel concerns.

Topics: FII Future Investment Initiative Riyadh

Carrefour Egypt announces expansion

Updated 51 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • About 39 Carrefour branches are expected to open over a period of five years
CAIRO: Carrefour Egypt has announced plans to invest about 200 million Egyptian pounds into its operation before the end of the year.

Jean-Luc Graziato, director of stores for the Majid Al-Futtaim Retail Group, said the decision — that will involve opening new branches — came despite sales taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that estimated sales losses totaled about 18 to 20 percent during the pandemic. He added that Carrefour online sales make up 4 to 5 percent of total revenue, which he aims to increase to 10 to 15 percent.

Graziato said that, while the pandemic led to a consumption slowdown in Egypt, the latest signs show a return to normal business conditions. He added that Carrefour’s market share in the Egyptian retail sector ranges between 21 and 22 percent.

“Opening branches of Carrefour in the new administrative capital is already part of our future plans. We have plans to expand in various governorates of Egypt,” Graziato said.

Al-Futtaim Group, which develops and manages shopping centers, integrated cities, retail and entertainment facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operates Carrefour Egypt.

The group announced last year the opening of three new branches this year in the governorates of Minya, Qena and Marsa Matrouh.

About 39 Carrefour branches are expected to open over a period of five years, within the 100 outlets the supermarket chain targeted.

Carrefour Egypt was established in 2002 and employs over 7,000 people.

Topics: Carrefour Egypt

