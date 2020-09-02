You are here

Zoom predicts revenue surge

Zoom founder Eric Yuan has seen his fledgling company outshine Microsoft and Cisco, sparking a near four-fold increase in its share price this year. (AFP)
Reuters

  • As video conferencing becomes part of daily life, tech giant enjoys mass conversion of free users to paying customers
LONDON: Zoom Video Communications Inc. raised its annual revenue forecast by more than 30 percent after comfortably beating quarterly estimates on Monday as it converts more of its huge free user base to paid subscriptions.

Shares of Zoom, which have surged almost four-fold this year, rose 9.3 percent to $355.30 after the bell. Earlier in the day they hit a record closing high of $325.10 in regular trading.

Video-conferencing platforms, once used mostly as a technological substitute for in-person meetings, became a vital part of day-to-day life this year for people stuck at home under coronavirus restrictions, be it for work, school or socializing. Zoom rivals such as Microsoft Corp’s Teams and Cisco System Inc’s Webex have also seen soaring usage.

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, Zoom was a relative upstart founded by a former Cisco executive that had gone public on a promise to make video conferencing software easier to use. But the ease of use came with privacy and security concerns that drove some customers to competitors earlier this year and prompted Zoom to embark on a 90-day plan to address the issues. Zoom began testing end-to-end encryption of its service in July but has not yet implemented the feature for most users.

The surge in usage also strained Zoom’s infrastructure, with some outages last week as schools in parts of the US resumed classes virtually.

Since the start of the pandemic, Zoom has worked to convert the mass of free users into paying customers, which is important because the company relies on both its own data centers and cloud providers such as Amazon.com and Oracle Corp. to provide its serving, meaning it must bear costs for free users.

The company said revenue rose 355 percent to $663.5 million, topping analysts’ average estimate of $500.5 million. The company’s gross profit rose to 71 percent from 68 percent, but remains far below the 80 percent range Zoom operated at before free users flocked to the service.

On a conference call with investors, Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg said the company’s gross profits will remain in the same range as the fiscal second quarter for the rest of the fiscal year. She also said the company was experiencing slightly higher rates of customer cancelation than Zoom’s historical average, but that the new rates had been factored into the company’s forecast.

“The revenue growth is accelerating,” said Chaim Siegel, an analyst with Elazar Advisers. “Even though they gave very strong guidance for next quarter it’s possible they’re being conservative if you consider a stay-at-home back-to-school. Zoom is a household word.”

Zoom’s number of large customers — those generating more than $100,000 in revenue in the past year — more than doubled to 988 in the fiscal second quarter.

The company, founded and headed by former Cisco manager Eric Yuan, raised its annual revenue target for fiscal year 2021 to a range of $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion, from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion previously.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $185.7 million, or 63 cents per share, from $5.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Interest rising: Why bank branches are hoping for a new lease of life

Interest rising: Why bank branches are hoping for a new lease of life

  • Lenders have been slowly cutting the number of often unprofitable branches for years
LONDON: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking in Europe, but it has also given some suburban branches an unexpected new purpose – as alternative office spaces for staff reluctant to commute to big headquarters in city centers.

Lenders have been slowly cutting the number of often unprofitable branches for years, but opposition from unions and politicians over leaving people without access to a physical outlet meant many were unable to cut on the scale they wanted.

Some are now looking to speed up closures to cut costs and better weather the crisis, including Credit Suisse and Commerzbank.

But others are changing tack. They are looking to take advantage of part of their networks of physical outposts to help adapt their businesses to the new reality.

“Banks will try to change them rather than just closing a huge number of unprofitable branches,” said Daniel Dawson, an associate at banking research firm RBR.

In Britain, Virgin Money said it was identifying branches where office staff who live locally could work rather than traveling into city center offices, while Santander’s UK unit said it was exploring a similar approach.

Lloyds, the UK’s biggest domestic bank, said it would launch “experiments” to test “how, where and when” its more than 60,000 employees could work from October.

“There’s a lot of conversations (within banks) about wellbeing, particularly in the winter months. The branch network can play a really vital role if it’s a safer environment to commute to,” said Sarah-Jane Osborne, a partner at property consultancy Arcadis, who has been advising banks.

The number of bank branches in the European Union fell from around 238,000 in 2008 to 174,000 at the end of 2018 according to the European Banking Federation.

The decline is likely to continue, as the overriding trend in banking is customers increasingly moving online — and this has only quickened during the pandemic.

Yet for some lenders, the new challenges posed by the pandemic are giving pause for thought.

“I think COVID-19 presents a new lease of life for branches specifically,” said John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody, who said he knew of several British banks considering allowing office staff to work from branches.

In Britain, banks have disclosed plans to close around 265 branches so far this year, according to data from consumer group Which?, well short of the peak of 868 in 2017.

The COVID-19 crisis is also accelerating some banks’ plans to remodel their branches.

RBR’s Dawson predicts, for example, that other lenders could follow the example of TSB, part of Spanish bank Sabadell, in phasing out lower-grade frontline positions, and look instead to bring in more advisory services.

“Doing less basic transactions allows branch staff to concentrate on other things like advice and sales which are more profitable for the banks,” said Dawson.

In Germany, regional lender Volksbank Stuttgart is now planning to repurpose eight — about a tenth — of its branches, with half offering only advisory services, and the others becoming self-service centers without any staff.

“Customers are changing their behavior and it’s an open secret that banks are making changes,” said board member Michael Huppert.

Business & Economy
Loan losses overshadow Barclays trading surge
Business & Economy
Lloyds Bank boss to step down after a decade at the helm

