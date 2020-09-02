You are here

Poor countries desperate for Covid vaccines may be outbid by richer neighbors

An initiative named Covax and backed by the World Health Organization aims to buy and equitably distribute two billion doses in 2021. (File/AFP)
AFP

  Just seven months after the outbreak, some developed countries have put in orders for at least 3.1 billion doses
  The ideal goal for the WHO is that every country receives vaccinations for 20 percent of its population, starting with the most vulnerable people
WASHINGTON: Richard Hatchett, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is worried.
His job is to ensure that future vaccines against Covid-19 will be shared on an equitable basis around the world, but the United States, Europe and other rich countries have already reserved the first doses for themselves.
Just seven months after the outbreak of the pandemic, and even before clinical trials of experimental vaccines have ended, some developed countries (the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada and Japan) have put in orders for at least 3.1 billion doses, according to an AFP count.
US President Donald Trump blazed this particular trail: His administration signed contracts guaranteeing at least 800 million doses from six manufacturers for a population of 330 million, to be delivered starting at the end of the year for some of the doses.
“The US is potentially in a situation of oversupply if all of the vaccines that they’ve invested in are successful,” Hatchett told AFP in an interview from London.
The American said he understood national leaders are serving their own people as a priority, but called on Washington to behave like a global leader and share its doses with other coutries.
“What we need to persuade global leaders is that as a vaccine becomes available in these initially limited quantities, it needs to be shared globally, that it shouldn’t be the case that just a handful of countries get all of the vaccine that is available in the first half of 2021,” said Hatchett, who wants at all costs to avoid the scenario of 2009, when rich countries managed to bag the first vaccines of the H1N1 flu.
“I am concerned about it,” he told AFP.
An initiative named Covax and backed by the World Health Organization, as well as CEPI and the global vaccine alliance group Gavi, aims to buy and equitably distribute two billion doses in 2021. Ninety-two developing countries and 80 developed countries have signed on, and the European Union on Monday announced a contribution of 400 million euros.
But the United States is refusing to join the effort.
“We will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere on Tuesday.

Covax has only managed to secure 300 million doses to date from AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical group that also signed separate partnership deals with the United States, Europe, Russia, South Korea, China, Latin America and Brazil. Novavax, a US biotech company, says it has formed a partnership with an Indian group to produce up to a billion doses of its potential vaccine in India.
CEPI’s negotiations, mainly funded by public and private donations, including from the Gates Foundation, are “ongoing” with other laboratories, but no deal has been announced, not even with the US firm Moderna, in which CEPI invested very early. The several million dollars given to Moderna are no match for the $2.5 billion invested subsequently by the US government.
“While we have stayed in close touch with Moderna... for that small scale early stage agreement, you can’t have those kinds of commitments,” said Hatchett.
The ideal goal for the WHO is that every country receives vaccinations for 20 percent of its population, starting with the most vulnerable people no matter what their nationality, including health workers.
Despite the competition, Covax hopes that with 172 members, the initiative will be able to negotiate good prices.
“That’s one of the reasons that we are asking countries to now make their commitments to the facility so that we know on behalf of how many countries we’re negotiating,” said Hatchett. “The more countries that negotiate together, the stronger the purchasing power, and the easier the price.”
But the European Union is striking its own accords with laboratories, with 1.3 billion doses already acquired, and has not yet said if it will use the WHO facility.
In the longer term, Hatchett says that CEPI still has to raise between $700 and $800 million remaining of the $2.1 billion needed to continue the vaccine research, because there is no guarantee that any of the vaccines currently under development will actually work.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 02 September 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

'Leaning tower of Herat' worries Afghans and historians

  Medieval minaret has bent nearly 60 degrees due to natural wear and tear
KABUL: It has survived 40 years of war, but an iconic tower in Afghanistan’s Herat province, one of the five known as the Musalla Minarets, could soon topple over due to natural wear and tear and lack of restoration efforts.

“The minaret has bent nearly 60 degrees because of natural changes such as floods, earthquakes and other disasters. It needs urgent attention,” Arya Rawoufyan, head of Herat’s Information and Culture Department, told Arab News.

Built in the 15th century by Timurid Queen Gawhar Shad Begum, the minaret measures 100 feet in height and nearly 3 meters in width. Cars were allowed to drive between the minarets until as recently as 2007.

“When it started to damage the structure, authorities placed a ban and built a blockade, but some cars still drive through,” Rahima Jami, a lawmaker from Herat, told Arab News. Historians credit Queen Gawhar’s keen interest in art and culture for the construction of the site’s original madrassa complex which, at its height, housed 20 minarets.

That was until 1885, when most were destroyed by British forces during the conflict with Russia.

Herat would later bear the brunt of the Soviet occupation of region and the subsequent wars that followed, until the Red Army’s departure in the 1980s.

Today, only five minarets remain from what was once a “shining example” of Mughal architecture.

“The minarets are part of what was once a brilliantly decorated complex of Islamic learning and devotion in the region, along the Silk Road in western Herat,” Rawoufyan said.  Considered a cradle of art and culture in Afghanistan, Herat is its second-largest city and borders Iran and Turkmenistan.

Famous for a wide variety of foods, such as grapes and saffron, and local handicrafts including exquisitely designed carpets, Herat has long been a hub for trade activities within the region and other parts of the world.

It gained prominence after Genghis Khan conquered several Afghan cities, including Kabul and Herat, and from there moved on to Iran in the 13th century. Once his army left Afghanistan, Herat remained under Mughal rule for years and eventually became home to prominent Persian poets, scholars and artists.

The minarets which once “stood out on the dry expanse of land in the area” are today punctuated by old and new houses and shops that have sprung up in recent years.

For years, authorities have tried to get the remnants listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, but have failed due to the deteriorating condition and a lack of resources to restore the minarets back to their former glory.

To facilitate the restoration efforts, former President Hamid Karzai had asked Germany, France, Italy and India, through UNESCO, to help prevent the minarets’ destruction.

“So far, none of the nations has come forward, but UNESCO paid more than $250,000 for the fortification of the five minarets’ foundations and for building a wall sealing a road that passes through the minarets complex, where traffic was once a major threat,” Rawoufyan said.

And while UNESCO rose to the occasion, and Kabul is willing to cover restoration expenses, authorities said they would be able to evaluate the total cost involved only after a “technical assessment” of the site.

“It is beyond the ability of Afghan engineers to rebuild it from a technical and resource point of view,” Rawoufyan said.

However, even if officials succeed in restoring the worst-affected minaret, Rawoufyan said Afghanistan might not be able to meet UNESCO’s criteria for the World Heritage List as “several boxes” remain.

“Unchecked developments, new high-rise buildings near the minarets, red tape and the municipality’s inability to stop their construction has changed the character of the area from being old and historical, which are key criteria,” Rawoufyan said.

Jami added that some vehicles still use the road that goes through the minarets and blamed Kabul for “not paying attention” to the destruction of a world treasure.

“This is our national asset and part of Islamic civilization and must be protected under any cost,” she told Arab News.

Haji Rafiq Shaheer, a historian and civil society activist, agreed, and questioned why “despite technological advances,” the government was unable to restore the structure.

“How come in the past, with limited resources, we managed to build over a dozen such minarets? But today, with so much advancement and progress in all fields we cannot? It’s a shame that we cannot protect this icon which depicts our history, authority and honor,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Herat Afghans

