Saudi Arabia’s stance on Palestine ‘remains unchanged’

Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Aisha Fareed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s position on the Palestinian cause will not change after the Kingdom gave permission for all flights between the UAE and other countries to travel through Saudi airspace, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.
The altered flight policy followed a request from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority to the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation.
“The Kingdom’s firm position toward the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people will not change by allowing flights to and from the UAE to pass through Saudi airspace,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said. “The Kingdom appreciates all efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative.”
Saudi political analyst Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri told Arab News the Kingdom knew how to separate the two issues. “Yes, we allowed the flights, but that doesn’t mean we let go of our original causes,” he said.
“The language of those with established positions is flexibility, which does not mean waiving rights or just and fair initiatives. Our stance in these cases is crystal clear and will not change.”
The UAE and Israel normalized ties in an agreement last month.
A joint Israeli-US delegation traveled from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Monday and returned on Tuesday.
 

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 03 September 2020
SPA

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 03 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive “cultural database” questionnaire for employees in the Saudi cultural sector through an e-platform that allows groups to register personal and professional data.

Registration is open through the website surveys.moc.gov.sa/cultural_database.

The survey will gather cultural sector data, which will be used to design strategic cultural projects and promote communication with artists and intellectuals in the film, language and translation, literature, music, theater and performing arts, visual arts, fashion, library, heritage, museum, architecture and design and culinary art industries.

The Ministry of Culture aims to create an integrated national cultural database that supports the cultural community and determines the nature and size of projects and bodies that can accommodate local technical and cultural know-how. These include civil society institutions and associated nonprofit cultural projects.

The cultural database is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It will be developed in several phases through the electronic platform. The first phase is dedicated to surveying the main occupational and functional data of artists and intellectuals. Detailed phases relating to local artistic and cultural affairs will follow.

The ministry will communicate with the Kingdom’s cultural sector to design strategic projects and achieve one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a resilient community.
 

Saudi ministry launches culture database

