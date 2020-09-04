Beijing says India harming its own economy as another 118 Chinese apps banned

You are here

TikTok was banned in June. (Shutterstock)
Sanjay Kumar

  • India has banned 224 Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok and PUBG
  • India and China have been in a military standoff since May over a disputed mountain border in the Himalayan region of Ladakh
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: China on Thursday accused India of “abusing” the concept of national security by harming the rights of Chinese investors and the interests of Indian consumers after New Delhi banned more than a hundred more Chinese mobile applications.

The move was seen by some experts as a violation of international law.

India had already banned 47 Chinese apps last month in addition to the previously banned 59. The two superpowers have been in a military standoff since May over a disputed mountain border in the Himalayan region of Ladakh.

“India has abused the concept of national security and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies,” China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said in Beijing on Thursday.

He added that India’s action not only “harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and services providers” but also the interests of Indian consumers “while doing damages to India’s investment climate as an open economy.”

Two of the most popular apps — TikTok, which was banned in June, and PUBG, which was banned on Wednesday — were widely used in India. On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government banned 118 mobile apps, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.

“The government blocks 118 mobile apps, which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement.

According to experts, the ban on Chinese products violates international law and trade-wise is detrimental to India.

“It’s a violation of every law. We are a signatory of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” political analyst, Prem Shankar Jha, told Arab News.

“The sum total of China’s exports to India is just 2 percent but for us it is 14 percent of our imports, so we are cutting our own noses,” he said.

“Modi’s only interest is to save his own image. After the COVID fiasco and the crash in the economy he thinks that by adopting a hardline position he can build the image of a great Hindu nationalist. India is on a suicidal path.”

While New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in a series of talks after a deadly clash between the two countries in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 — the first in 45 years — when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and more than 70 injured, on Aug. 30 and 31 they again came to the brink of a fresh confrontation along the Pangong Tso Lake in the region.

Both sides blame each other for trespassing on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the undermarked boundary.

According to New Delhi-based political analyst, Prof. Srikanth Kondapalli, of Jawahar Lal University (JNU), the ban on Chinese applications is not an attack on the Chinese economy but a message to Beijing that “it cannot be business as usual after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.”

“That means we would not be engaging with each other in any kind of talks or business activities,” he said.

“If the Chinese don’t withdraw from the position which they have occupied in the Galwan then India would not withdraw from the area which it has moved in at the weekend.”  

While India’s foreign ministry on Thursday said with regard to tensions in the disputed Himalyan region that New Delhi is “firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue,“ Jha says that the language surrounding the dispute raises concerns that the conflict may get worse.

“Today the media is talking in the same language as it used to talk prior to the first war with China in 1962.

There is the same self-righteousness, the same casting of primary blame on the other side, the same calculated imprecision about what the actual deployments on the ground are. We are on the edge today,” he said.
 

Body camera footage shows Washington DC cop firing at fleeing suspect’s chest

Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
AP

Body camera footage shows Washington DC cop firing at fleeing suspect’s chest

  • Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers
  • American Civil Liberties Union says the overly confrontational approach by police creates violent situations
Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Police in the nation’s capital on Thursday released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a Black teenager a day earlier, leading to protests outside Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home and a police station.
Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers.
Early Thursday morning, the local Black Lives Matter affiliate tweeted that the “Terror Gang has once again taken the life of a young man,” and demanded the immediate release of the footage.
The video shows a brief and chaotic scene. As a police car pulls into the parking lot of a southeast Washington apartment complex, the officer jumps out and begins chasing someone. The officer turns around, sees Kay running a few feet behind him and fires a single shot into Kay’s chest.
Police identified that officer as Alexander Alvarez, who joined the department in 2018. He has been placed on administrative leave.
The police video later freezes the frame and circles what appears to be a pistol in Kay’s hand. But it’s unclear whether Kay, who had officers in front and back of him, was intending to use the weapon or throw it away.
Immediately after the shooting, as other officers tend to Kay, the officer who fired the shot begins frantically looking for Kay’s gun in the surrounding grass. The handgun was found about 98 feet away, a distance that Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham said “does seem like a long way to throw a weapon.”
“Everyone can go and look at the video for themselves,” Newsham said. “You can stop it frame by frame and make your own determination. We will do the same when we conduct our investigation.”
The incident drew a harsh condemnation from the American Civil Liberties Union, which blamed the MPD for an overly confrontational approach that creates dangerous and violent situations.
“The D.C. police department’s approach to gun recovery has been dangerous and ineffective for years,” said Monica Hopkins, head of the ACLU’s District of Columbia office. “The tragic shooting and death of 18-year-old Deon Kay is the logical conclusion of a policy that not only meets violence with violence, but actually escalates and incites it — especially in our Black communities.”
Hopkins called for an overhaul of D.C.’s approach to guns on the streets to “focus on non-police solutions that address the underlying roots of community violence instead of continuing aggressive police tactics.”
The shooting occurred at a time of nationwide protests over police killings of Black people and calls for sweeping changes in policing.
Bowser said her administration had rushed to release the video “to help the public answer some questions. What I know is that our officer was trying to take guns off the street and what I know is that he encountered somebody with a gun.”
Authorities did not release the video from other officers on the scene.
The Associated Press was seeking to locate Kay’s family for comment.
Emergency legislation passed by the D.C. Council in June requires the police to release any body camera footage from any fatal shootings or use-of-force incidents within five days. Newsham said his department worked overnight to make the footage public well ahead of that deadline,
“One of the reasons we put it out as quickly as we did is because there’s a lot of misinformation in the current climate that we have — not only in Washington D.C., but across the country. Misinformation can lead to some disturbances in our city and that’s the last thing we want to see,” Newsham said.
Newsham described Kay as a “validated gang member” who had multiple run-ins with local law enforcement, although the chief said he refused to got into specifics. He said officers were drawn to the area by a video posted on social media that showed two young Black men, one wearing a mask, showing off handguns inside a car.
“They knew Mr. Kay when they saw the livestream. They knew him by name,” Newsham said. “I know that he’s a validated gang member from the area and I know that he’s had multiple touches with the criminal justice system. ... I’m pretty sure that Deon Kay fell through multiple safety nets before yesterday afternoon.”
The US attorney’s office will conduct an independent review of the shooting.

