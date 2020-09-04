Jordan requires mandatory quarantine for airline passengers from yellow, red-listed countries

DUBAI: Airline passengers arriving from yellow and red-listed countries must undergo quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus, the Jordanian government said.

All passengers must also undergo a COVID-19 test 72 hours before their scheduled flights and would again be tested upon their arrival in Jordan, according to transport minister Khaled Said, in a report from state news agency Petra.

Jordan is resuming international flights on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and has classified countries into three according to the risk of COVID-19.

The Kingdom reported 72 new coronavirus infections overnight, among them 69 local infections, bringing the total to 2,233 cases.

The countries classified as ‘green countries’ are Canada, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Poland, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey and Tunisia. Passengers from these countries will not be sent to quarantine, provided their COVID-19 tests are negative.

Those arriving from yellow-listed countries – Algeria, Austria, Germany, Italy, Malta, Netherlands and UAE – will be required institutional quarantine for seven days and then to home-quarantine for another seven days.

Passengers from red-listed counties – Bahrain, Belgium, France, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UK, Ukraine, USA, Egypt, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – will undergo the same quarantine period but would be required to wear tracking bracelets during their one-week home isolation.

Jordan has limited flight arrivals to four during the first week when Queen Alia International Airport reopens.