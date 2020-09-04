You are here

Jordan requires mandatory quarantine for airline passengers from yellow, red-listed countries

Jordan has limited flight arrivals to four when Queen Alia International Airport reopens. (AFP file photo)
  • Jordan limits flight arrivals to four during the first week of Queen Alia International Airport’s reopening
DUBAI: Airline passengers arriving from yellow and red-listed countries must undergo quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus, the Jordanian government said.

All passengers must also undergo a COVID-19 test 72 hours before their scheduled flights and would again be tested upon their arrival in Jordan, according to transport minister Khaled Said, in a report from state news agency Petra.

Jordan is resuming international flights on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and has classified countries into three according to the risk of COVID-19.

The Kingdom reported 72 new coronavirus infections overnight, among them 69 local infections, bringing the total to 2,233 cases.

The countries classified as ‘green countries’ are Canada, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Poland, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey and Tunisia. Passengers from these countries will not be sent to quarantine, provided their COVID-19 tests are negative.

Those arriving from yellow-listed countries – Algeria, Austria, Germany, Italy, Malta, Netherlands and UAE – will be required institutional quarantine for seven days and then to home-quarantine for another seven days.

Passengers from red-listed counties – Bahrain, Belgium, France, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UK, Ukraine, USA, Egypt, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – will undergo the same quarantine period but would be required to wear tracking bracelets during their one-week home isolation.

Jordan has limited flight arrivals to four during the first week when Queen Alia International Airport reopens.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Yemeni vice president slams Houthis for blocking international peace efforts

Yemeni vice president slams Houthis for blocking international peace efforts

  • Houthis continue escalation of conflict in many regions of Yemen
  • Houthi elements abduct 11 individuals, including five children, in central province of Al-Bayda
DUBAI: Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Saleh criticized the Iran-backed Houthi militia for blocking international efforts to implement lasting peace in the strife-ridden country.

Mohsen highlighted the Houthis’ continued escalation across the country, including the launch of ballistic missiles and drones against Yemeni and Saudi cities and the obstruction of initiatives to resolve the Safer oil tanker issue, state news agency Saba News reported.

The vice president made his comments after meeting with diplomats from the Netherlands and Sweden and discussing ongoing peace efforts ‘to achieve permanent peace aimed at helping the Yemeni people’ and ‘to reinstate the official government and eliminate Iran-allied Houthi’ militia.

The Yemeni leader praised the significant contribution of the Netherlands and Sweden to the peace efforts, with both countries reaffirming their support for the humanitarian and relief actions in Yemen.

Houthi elements meanwhile abducted 11 individuals, including five children, in the Al-Quraishiyah district of Yemen’s central province of Al-Bayda, the state news agency reported

The kidnapping is part of the campaign by Houthis against the people of Al-Shiryaf village and villages near it, a local source told Saba New.

The militia are accused of crimes and violations against the people at Al-Shiryaf village, including storming and shelling houses, killing and injuring people among them women and children, the source added.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

