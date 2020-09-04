You are here

  • Home
  • Dutch appeals court convicts anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders of insulting Moroccans

Dutch appeals court convicts anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders of insulting Moroccans

1 / 2
Lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops and Dutch PVV leader Geert Wilders sit in the court of appeal in The Hague, during the court’s ruling in the ‘fewer-Moroccan’ hate speech trial on September 4, 2020. (Netherlands OUT/AFP/ANP/Remko de Waal)
2 / 2
Chairman JM Reinking (L) and Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV or Partij voor de Vrijheid) Geert Wilders (C) sit in the court of appeal in The Hague, during the court’s ruling in the 2014 ‘fewer-Moroccan’ hate speech trial on September 4, 2020. (Netherlands OUT/AFP/ANP/Remko de Waal)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kexs

Updated 04 September 2020
AP

Dutch appeals court convicts anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders of insulting Moroccans

  • Wilders, whose political career has been based largely on his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, was convicted in December 2016 of insulting and inciting discrimination against Moroccans in 2014
  • The appeals court did not punish Wilders for his conviction, which he can appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court
Updated 04 September 2020
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: A Dutch appeals court upheld Friday the conviction of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans in comments he made at an election night gathering in 2014. However, the court overturned Wilders’ conviction for inciting discrimination.
The appeals court did not punish Wilders for his conviction, which he can appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court.
The comments for which Wilders was convicted “can contribute to polarization within Dutch society, while in our democratic, pluralistic society respect for others, especially minority groups, is of great importance,” said Presiding Judge Jan Maarten Reinking.
Wilders, whose political career has been based largely on his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, was convicted in December 2016 of insulting and inciting discrimination against Moroccans in 2014. He was not given a punishment.
Wilders made no immediate comment in court Friday.
The Party for Freedom leader has always insisted he is innocent and branded his prosecution a politically-motivated attempt to muzzle him and an attack on the freedom of speech. The appeals court rejected his claims of political interference in the case and said that free speech also has limits.
Friday’s conviction was based on comments Wilders made on the night of Dutch municipal elections in 2014 at a meeting in a Hague cafe. In what appeals judges said was a carefully prepared exchange, Wilders asked supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands. That sparked a chant of “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” — to which he replied, “we’ll take care of it.”
The ruling Friday comes some six months before national parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. According to a poll of polls, Wilders’ party is the largest opposition party.

Topics: Geert Wilders Netherlands Morocco

Related

World
Mosques seek Twitter ban on Dutch populist Geert Wilders
World
Five surfers die in Dutch beach tragedy

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

Updated 04 September 2020
Frank Kane

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

  • Publication in The Lancet is not an official medical endorsement but does mean the drug has been reviewed by a body of scientific experts and is a serious potential treatment for the disease
  • No significant side-effects had been experienced and no adverse results regarding cancer or fertility, Kirill Dmitriev said
Updated 04 September 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: A study of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been peer-reviewed and published in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, demonstrating some significant advantages over competing Western medicines.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian businessman who has led the country’s efforts to develop a rapid response to the pandemic, dubbed the Sputnik V vaccine, said: “It’s about saving people’s lives, and we are convinced that the Russian vaccine is the best.”

Publication in The Lancet is not an official medical endorsement but does mean the drug has been reviewed by a body of scientific experts and is a serious potential treatment for the disease.

Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is a partner of Saudi Arabia in many investment initiatives. He said that there will be further visits to Moscow by Saudi health officials this week for discussions about Sputnik V, and that clinical trials will start in the Kingdom this month.

The Lancet results are based on trials of animals and 76 people in Russia. No significant side-effects had been experienced and no adverse results regarding cancer or fertility, Dmitriev said.

“The vaccine has a good safety profile and induced strong humoral and cellular immune response in participants,” The Lancet article said, based on studies by Russian scientific bodies, including the Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik V has faced criticism, mainly from European and US commentators, who said it had been rushed through testing procedures regarded as standard in the West.

Dmitriev said that US and UK policymakers had recently called for an accelerated process in their countries, allowing them to register a drug before the vital Phase 3 tests were complete.

“Russia was criticized, and now the US and the UK are doing it,” he said.

He also contrasted Russian scientific techniques with Western approaches. Sputnik V is based on human adenovirus transmission, as opposed to mRNA (a genetic molecule) and monkey-virus methods in the West.

Human adenovirus has been used for antiviral treatments for decades, notably in the Ebola treatment Russia perfected.

“I have one question for the West: Are you going to show your people any of the studies that show mRNA and monkey virus have no side-effects on cancer and fertility?” Dmitriev asked.

In addition to humans, The Lancet publication was also based on animal testing. A full-scale human testing program is being rolled out in Russia and some other countries.

Sputnik V is based on a two-shot approach that Dmitriev said is more effective than vaccines being developed by Western drug companies such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Next week Russia will announce details of international partnerships to sell and distribute Sputnik V, he said.

“We are a peaceful people and we come in peace to offer you our vaccine,” Dmitriev added.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Russia’s coronavirus case tally passes one million mark
World
Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report

Latest updates

Madinah governor inspects Uhud Avenue project
Abbas forum decries ‘dagger in the back of Palestinians’
Italian PM to visit Beirut in wake of devastating port blast
Bahrain to allow entry to people from neighboring Gulf countries, visa holders
Spike in coronavirus cases in Gaza worries main UN aid group

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.