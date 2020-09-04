You are here

Interview with the King of Rai: Cheb Khaled's fervent homage to Beirut

Algerian singer and musician Cheb Khaled has released a brand new song in tribute to Beirut in the wake of the devastating explosion in the city. (Supplied)
  Funds generated from new song will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross
  Negotiating with Lebanese government possibility of organizing a big concert
PARIS: Algerian singer and musician Cheb Khaled has released a brand new song in tribute to Beirut in the wake of the devastating explosion in the city on August 4 and which claimed the life of at least 171 people.

In solidarity with the Lebanese people, Cheb Khaled said that the money generated from his new song — titled “Elle S’appelle Beyrouth” (Her Name Is Beirut) — and its music video will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.

The single and music video were released on August 18, two weeks to the day after the terrible explosion hit Beirut.

Q. You have teamed up with the Lebanese musician Rodge whose studio has been hit by the huge blast of the explosion. Tell us about this cri du cœur...

A. I discovered the disaster while watching television with my children. I wondered what I could do to help. We then contacted Rodge, whom I had met on the set of a music video in Beirut four years ago. We finished this title in four days. First, he sent me several beats and then we remotely built the song together.

For the lyrics, I collaborated with an Algerian poet living in Paris. One can achieve a lot through the twists of fate. We really worked everything together getting close as a family in our support of Beirut.

Q. What does Beirut mean to you?

A. When I was young, I dreamed of going to Beirut, which is considered by us Arabs as the Las Vegas of the Middle East. It was the city of cinema, joy and culture. I have seen many black and white films, including Egyptian films, filmed in Beirut.

I was first invited to Lebanon, a country I wished so much to visit, in 1993. The war just ended and the city was shedding off slowly the damages inflicted by the war, still apparent to the eye. I ended up in a recording studio in the fifth basement, but fell in love with the people!

Q. What do you like about them?

A. I have seen a people with the will to live, a people similar to mine in Algeria. My mother used to say, if you do not have the strength to kill your enemy, kill him with a smile. Despite everything they have been through, I have encountered a lot of joy. Quite a resilient people.

Q. Do you confirm that all profits will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross?

A. We have renounced all rights and all the benefits will be donated in full to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Q. Do you follow the situation on the ground?

A. Of course I do. I see people protesting peacefully, which is great. I believe Algerians have paved the way for them in this regard. It is different from the Yellow Jackets, although I do respect that...

People now understand that when someone wants to defend their rights, there are always parasites and thieves aiming to ruin and break things thus not allowing the message to pass. However, the Lebanese, like the Algerians, are demonstrating peacefully, calmly, and against the stupidity of man.

Q. Will we see you again on stage soon or is it difficult because of the health crisis?

A. We are in the process of negotiating with the Lebanese the possibility of organizing a big concert soon, alongside the location where the disaster took place. We are actively looking for sponsors and would like to invite all interested artists, from Lebanon, France and other places. I hope our dream will come true.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Beirut explosion Beirut explosions Cheb Khaled

Meet Moroccan music sensation Abir Haronni

  The 26-year-old on her latest EP, 'Heat,' and 'iiving her truth' by highlighting her Arab roots
BEIRUT: “When we love, we love like fire,” Moroccan pop artist Abir Haronni passionately proclaims. The singer is talking about Arab women, a subject that’s extremely important to her.

Aside from her compelling voice and dedication to showcasing her cultural heritage through the range of pop music that she creates, the 26-year-old singer is noted for challenging the way that Arab women are perceived throughout the world.

“When people anywhere hear the words ‘Arab woman,’ they have one idea in their minds — you can Google it and you’ll see what that image is,” she says with a laugh, although she is clearly not amused. “I’ve never felt represented in that. Arab women are multifaceted, we come in variety, we come from different faiths, we’re a diverse group of human beings.

In “Inferno,” one of the singles off the latest release, she challenges the notion that “women often take the role of the heartbroken ones in a relationship.” (Supplied)

“We have different experiences, perspectives... we are also evolving. We have to feel represented, we have to change that image, to have a different picture popping up on Google,” she adds, with another laugh — this one a little more lighthearted.

“We have to start sharing our unique experiences. That’s what I’m trying to do with my music: it’s all about being able to live in my truth, so that other women can hopefully live in theirs.”

And when it comes to her music, Abir is just as uncompromising in her desire to “brag about” where she is from.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I want to use my platform to highlight my culture and identity,” she says. “I don’t think that there has been a mainstream pop artist talking loudly and proudly about being Arab and Muslim. Growing up, I would have loved to have a figure like that to look up to,” Abir explains. “So, I would love to be that person, who truly provides representation for people that come from where I come from.”

The singer was born in Fez, Morocco, and even though her family moved to Arlington, Virginia in the US when she was six, “we never left Morocco behind. I was always connected. We didn’t move to the States to forget who we were.”

It was around the same time that music started to become a permanent fixture in her life. “I always say I owe it to my dad, and his huge collection of music. He’d play it for me in the car when picking me up from school or my friends’ houses. On the weekends, we’d be listening to everything from jazz and soul to Arabic music.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I just became so attached to the idea of singing, and I’d mimic the people that I was listening to until I eventually found my own voice,” Abir says.

“Throughout high school and college, I was doing everything I could to get on stage — talent shows, county fairs, bars, open mics... and once I graduated, I was interning in a music studio in (Washington) D.C. when I realized that there would be no way that I was going to live my life without music.”

Indeed, ever since her first release in 2013, and up to her brand new EP “Heat,” Abir has been crafting a unique identity for herself as an artist. In “Inferno,” one of the singles off the latest release, she challenges the notion that “women often take the role of the heartbroken ones in a relationship. That’s nonsense! Because all the women I know are heartbreakers.”

“I wanted to portray the woman and her love as a fire. When we love, we love very hard, but we can also be strong in our wrath when we’re angry. It’s like everything that encompasses a woman’s love is an inferno,” she says.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everything on the seven-track Heat is a powerful reminder of Abir’s proclivity for honoring her roots — from the seamless fusion of string arrangements and distinctive vocal melodies with earworm pop and western beats to her effortless leaps from English to Arabic and even French lyrics. “That bit of self-celebration is owning who you are despite it being different than other people; not even with my binaries, but who I am as a person, my views, my lens. The things I care about and live for. On this project, I’m speaking about how I love, and not just in relationships. No. It’s how I love life. When you love something, you care for it,” she declares.

“Heat” is Abir’s second EP released by Atlantic Records. “I find working with them so great. When they signed me, I made sure to share my long-term vision. That’s so important — they let me do me. They introduced me to Mick (Schultz, the producer of “Heat”), the guy who’s integral to the sound of the EP — so I’m forever grateful,” she says enthusiastically.

“I may have my cultural heritage, but I am by no means an expert on the music. I needed to learn — about what thoughts and emotions certain instruments evoke, what melodies and rhythms and scales are being used in order to get this type of feeling. Bringing Arabic music to American music requires experience and experimentation. So, I was teaching Mick things he didn’t know, and he was teaching me things that he’d learned. It was all very inspiring,” Abir continues. “Mick is incredible.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ultimately, Abir stresses that her new release “is about marginalized people. It’s almost like me saying ‘Yallah’ (the title of another single off “Heat”), be who you want to be and let’s ride it out till the end.”

She is looking forward to where that journey will take her next. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global moratorium on live performances have not dampened her enthusiasm. “I’ll be going live on Instagram and doing as many private shows on Zoom as possible. With these tools, you’re not limited to one place — you’re in the Middle East, you’re in Michigan, all at the same time. You can be anywhere you want.

“At the end of the day, I’m grateful and happy to connect with the Middle East and North Africa, whether through this interview or my music” she concludes. “The mission is to have Arab voices heard. To add to the global conversation. To be part of the story.”

Topics: Abir Haronni

