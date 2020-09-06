You are here

  • Home
  • UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first

UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first

Britain says the EU is dragging its feet in talks and has failed to fully accept that it is now an independent country. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3dwd

Updated 06 September 2020
Reuters

UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first

  • Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks have so far made little headway on agreeing a new trade deal with the bloc
Updated 06 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will not blink first in Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union and is not scared of a no-deal exit, the country’s top Brexit negotiator warned the bloc on Sunday.
Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks have so far made little headway on agreeing a new trade deal with the bloc by the time a status-quo transition arrangement ends in December.
“We came in after a government and negotiating team that had blinked and had its bluff called at critical moments and the EU had learned not to take our word seriously,” negotiator David Frost told the Mail on Sunday.
“So a lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realize that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously,” he was quoted as saying.
Talks are due to resume in London on Tuesday but they have stalled over Britain’s insistence that it have full autonomy over state aid and its demands over fishing.
Britain says the EU is dragging its feet in talks and has failed to fully accept that it is now an independent country.
“We are not going to be a client state. We are not going to compromise on the fundamentals of having control over our own laws,” Frost told the Mail. “We are not going to accept level playing field provisions that lock us in to the way the EU do things.”
“That’s what being an independent country is about, that’s what the British people voted for and that’s what will happen at the end of the year, come what may,” Frost said.
He said a lot of preparation had been done for a possible exit without a trade deal.
“I don’t think that we are scared of this at all,” Frost said. “If we can reach an agreement that regulates trade like Canada’s, great. If we can’t, it will be an Australian-like trading agreement and we are fully ready for that.”

Topics: EU Britain Brexit economy

Related

World
EU eyes softening key state aid demand in Brexit talks — sources
World
UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News
Reuters

Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff

  • No plans to recruit just yet despite Emirates planning to return to full schedule by next year
  • Emirates, Etihad earlier asked staff to take voluntary unpaid leave
Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates airline will start paying its employees’ full salaries from October, over six months after slashing pay when the Dubai carrier had to suspend flights as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a closure of international borders.

At least two Emirates employees told UAE national daily Gulf News that on Sept. 3 they received a letter from the company explaining that their wages would be restored to  pre-COVID levels.

But the allowances of staff and managers in certain categories will be cut according to the memo, the employees added.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways meanwhile extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the carrier said on Sunday.

Employees will have their salaries reduced by 10 percent from September until the end of December, she said, compared to an earlier cut of between 25 percent and 50 percent which ended last month.

An Emirates spokesperson told Arab News the airline still had fewer staff, but declined to confirm how many had been laid off during since the start of the pandemic.

Emirates president Tim Clark earlier told BBC that the Dubai airline would increase the job cuts to as much as 15 percent of its workforce, having already released 10 percent. The carrier employed more than 60,000 staff before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Arab News understands there are no plans to recruit, despite Emirates’ plans to return to a full schedule by next year, the spokesperson told Arab News.

Etihad and Emirates have asked employees to take months of voluntary unpaid leave.

The Dubai carrier is now flying to 84 destinations after reopening services to Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja this week. Emirates earlier resumed flights to Jordan’s capital city, Amman, widening its Middle East reach to eight cities.

Emirates on May 21 resumed regular passenger flights to nine destinations – London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne – after earlier running mostly repatriation flights.

Topics: aviation Dubai Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates resumes Amman services as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Business & Economy
Emirates to serve all ‘network destinations’ by summer 2021

Latest updates

COVID-19 claims 32 more lives in Saudi Arabia
WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
Lebanese designers steal the show in Venice
Bangladesh mosque gas explosion toll rises to 24
‘Mulan’: Smashing gender — and Disney — stereotypes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.