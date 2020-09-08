Philippine police reject accusations of spying on social media

You are here

PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan
Ellie Aben

  • Ordinary citizens have nothing to worry about because they are empowering the citizenry to provide the police with information
MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday denied it was spying on people on social media, following criticism of government plans to have law enforcement agents monitor posts to identify people flouting COVID-19 regulations.  

“We will never intercede or (go into) your Facebook account,” PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan told a press briefing, saying that officers would not look into private individuals’ social media posts, particularly those on Facebook, unless they went viral or were shared publicly.

Cascolan said that the PNP was “strictly complying” with the Data Privacy Act and that it was the responsibility of each individual to post what was right when using their social media accounts.

“When it goes viral, and you want other people to die too, that’s not privacy anymore ... When does it become private if you are involving other people?”

Police will coordinate with village officials to investigate the matter first, he explained, and an online post where a person or people may appear to have violated quarantine rules would not lead to an immediate arrest.

“We will always go for evidence and witnesses so that we will be able to file a case properly.”

If found guilty, quarantine violators would either be issued a warning or asked to do community service in their village as an initial penalty. Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander P/Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said officials would monitor PNP Facebook accounts where the public were encouraged to report  violators, such as people at drinking sessions or parties despite quarantine policies in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

As for a private individual’s Facebook account, he said that officials would only check on posts in the public domain.

“But first it has to be validated because it is possible that it could also be fake. And once we validate it, we will also get the cooperation of the village officials to conduct an investigation.”

To further ease privacy concerns, Eleazar said that the monitoring would focus more on government officials and prominent individuals.

“They are the ones who are easy to identify and are supposed to be the first to follow existing quarantine rules. Ordinary citizens have nothing to worry about because they are empowering the citizenry to provide the police with information.”

PNP officials, especially those at police stations, could not monitor millions of social media accounts, he added.

His comments followed his announcement on Saturday ordering all police officials to monitor social media accounts regularly. It followed complaints from netizens alerting authorities on quarantine violators.

Human rights activists said that the monitoring activity for supposed quarantine violations was a “cover for mass surveillance.”

“Who will they seek (to) monitor in the first place?” Cristina Palabay, secretary-general at the Karapatan rights alliance, said. “Unless they start with their own ranks, we fear that this move is nothing more than an insidious cover for online policing and mass surveillance … All under the convenient guise of enforcing quarantine measures such as the ban on mass gatherings.” 

She added that the group had seen the police conduct “violent and illegal dispersals” and arrests at protests for the past few months, despite compliance with health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and observance of physical distancing, as well as “tracking and arresting ordinary people airing their legitimate grievances” against the government online.

As of Monday, 1,383 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country, raising the overall tally to 238,727, according to the latest data shared by the Department of Health. 

The department also reported that 230 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 184,906, while 15 people had died from the disease, taking the death toll to 3,890.

Woman who helped deported Syrians ‘ashamed’ of UK government

Updated 50 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Woman who helped deported Syrians ‘ashamed’ of UK government

  • Asylum seekers left on streets of Madrid with no possessions
  • Britain trying to increase number of deportations due to political pressure
Updated 50 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British woman living in Spain who helped 11 Syrian asylum seekers after they were deported from the UK and abandoned in Madrid has said she is ashamed of the British government’s behavior.

The group of men, ranging from teenagers to those in their 40s, were left on the streets of Madrid with no possessions, including their IDs, after being deported by the UK’s Home Office last week.

They arrived in Britain in small boats, having traveled via Calais, and some of the men told The Guardian newspaper that they had close family members in the country.

Barbara Pomfret, a 45-year-old British woman living in Granada, Spain, said she wanted to offer the group support after learning about their story.

She bought them food, paid for days of accommodation for them, and set up a crowdfunding page to assist them further.

“As a UK citizen I am ashamed that our government would leave asylum seekers on the streets with absolutely no support,” Pomfret said.

“As I see it, the only difference between me and this group of people is luck. And if I was ever so unlucky as to find myself in a similar situation I hope that someone with more luck would be willing to help me.”

As refugees fleeing the Syrian conflict, the group has strong grounds to claim asylum in the UK.

But according to EU legislation, they can be returned to the first confirmed safe country they arrived in during their transit, although issues such as torture and family ties should be considered. All of the asylum seekers have fled persecution, and some have experienced torture.

The men, who all come from the same part of southern Syria, told The Guardian that in the absence of their families, they wanted to remain together.

The group expressed their gratitude to Pomfret and Spanish activists who have helped them, but emphasized that their current situation is unsustainable.

“I miss my family so much,” said one of the asylum seekers, aged 45. “I have brothers in the UK. We traveled there on small boats because we wanted to reunite with them.”

Recently, the issue of illegal immigration via the English Channel — the world’s busiest shipping lane — has become a hot button issue in British politics.
 
Escalating numbers of asylum seekers and economic migrants have been making the dangerous crossing, prompting the UK to deploy military assets in an attempt to detect and deter crossings. Despite this, hundreds continue to arrive almost daily.

The Home Office has promised to remove 1,000 people who arrived in the UK in small boats via the English Channel, but have only returned 37 since last month, and a total of 185 since October 2018.
 

