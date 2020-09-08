You are here

Etihad offers free COVID-19 insurance for its passengers

The move comes as more countries open their borders after an international lockdown brought by the pandemic. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • The medical cover will also shoulder up to $118 of quarantine costs per day for two weeks
  • It is valid for 31 days from the first day of travel
Arab News

DUBAI: Etihad Airways has introduced a COVID-19 insurance for its passengers that cover up to $178,604 of medical costs, state news agency WAM reported.
The insurance cover for travelers aboard the Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s flights took effect Sept. 7 and will last until the end of the year, regardless when the flight was booked.
The medical cover will also shoulder up to $118 of quarantine costs per day for two weeks. It is valid for 31 days from the first day of travel.
“The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight,” Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution at Etihad Airways said.
He hopes the new coverage will instill confidence in travelling amid the pandemic, adding it will reassure “our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected.”
The move comes as more countries open their borders after an international lockdown brought by the pandemic.

Topics: Etihad Abu Dhabi Coronavirus UAE tourism

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

Reuters

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

  • Brent crude trades at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents, while WTI touches lowest since July
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market’s recovery.

Brent crude was trading at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents or 1.8 percent after earlier sliding to $41.51, its lowest since July 30.

West Texas Intermediate US crude fell 77 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $39.00 per barrel after hitting $38.55, its lowest since July 10.

“The mood has turned somewhat pessimistic in the second half of last week and the immediate risk is skewed to the downside,” said oil broker PVM’s Tamas Varga.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer which has been supporting prices with record purchases, slowed its intake in August and increased its products exports, customs data showed on Monday.

“There are so many uncertainties with regard to the Chinese economy and their relationship with key industrialized countries, with the US and these days, even Europe,” Keisuke Sadamori, director for energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency, told Reuters.

“It’s not such an optimistic situation ... that casts some shadow over the growth outlook.”

The Labor Day holiday on Monday marks the traditional end of the peak summer demand season in the United States and that renewed investors’ focus on the current lackluster fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil user.

Oil is also under pressure as US companies increased their drilling for new supply after the recent recovery in oil prices.

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in the past three weeks, a weekly report by Baker Hughes Co. showed on Friday.

However, hopes for potential COVID-19 vaccines lent support to prices after Australian officials said they expected to receive their first batches of vaccines in January, and said the vaccines could offer “multi-year protection.”

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia China WTI

