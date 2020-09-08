DUBAI: Etihad Airways has introduced a COVID-19 insurance for its passengers that cover up to $178,604 of medical costs, state news agency WAM reported.
The insurance cover for travelers aboard the Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s flights took effect Sept. 7 and will last until the end of the year, regardless when the flight was booked.
The medical cover will also shoulder up to $118 of quarantine costs per day for two weeks. It is valid for 31 days from the first day of travel.
“The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight,” Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution at Etihad Airways said.
He hopes the new coverage will instill confidence in travelling amid the pandemic, adding it will reassure “our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected.”
The move comes as more countries open their borders after an international lockdown brought by the pandemic.
Etihad offers free COVID-19 insurance for its passengers
https://arab.news/29r8g
Etihad offers free COVID-19 insurance for its passengers
- The medical cover will also shoulder up to $118 of quarantine costs per day for two weeks
- It is valid for 31 days from the first day of travel
DUBAI: Etihad Airways has introduced a COVID-19 insurance for its passengers that cover up to $178,604 of medical costs, state news agency WAM reported.