Bahrain’s ABC says in preliminary talks to buy Blom Bank’s Egypt business

Lebanese lenders, including Blom Bank, are trying to strengthen their finances as the country endures its worst financial crisis since the civil war. (AFP file photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Bank ABC said on Tuesday it was in preliminary talks to buy Blom Bank’s Egyptian subsidiary, pitting it against Dubai’s Emirates NBD, which is also a potential bidder.
Blom has hired CI Capital to advise on a sale that could fetch $250 million to $300 million as the Lebanese lender tries to boost its capital, Reuters reported last month, citing two sources familiar with the deal.
Blom had approached potential bidders including Dubai’s biggest bank, Emirates NBD, the sources said. Emirates NBD confirmed on Aug. 13 it was interested.
Lebanese banks are trying to strengthen their finances as the country endures its worst financial crisis since the civil war.
Blom’s domestic rival Bank Audi tried to sell its Egyptian business, but the deal stalled in May after First Abu Dhabi Bank halted talks, citing the uncertain outlook relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FAB plans to restart talks to buy the Egyptian business of Bank Audi, Reuters reported this week.

Bahrain hires banks for second bond issuance of 2020

DUBAI: Bahrain has hired banks to arrange a multi-tranche sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds that would be the country’s second bond issue this year, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed on Tuesday.
The oil producer, which averted a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy Gulf neighbors, raised $2 billion in May to bolster finances battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
“Appetite for yield is high at the moment so I think demand will be high for Bahrain, as it’s perceived as a lower-rated country backed by the rest of the GCC,” said Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corporation, referring to the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council.
Bahrain, rated B+ by S&P and Fitch, hired Bank ABC, Citi, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered to arrange an investor call on Tuesday, the document said. It plans to issue seven-year sukuk, or Sharia-compliant bonds, as well as 12-year conventional bonds and/or 30-year conventional bonds, subject to market conditions.
“They will have no difficulty placing the shorter-dated sukuk with regional investors. Pricing on the 12-year or possible 30-year bond will be driven by international investors,” said Doug Bitcon, head of credit strategies at Rasmala Investment Bank.
A fixed income strategist expected the sukuk to be priced to yield around 4.5 percent and the 12-year bonds around 5.5 percent, adding there was an expectation among investors that further Gulf aid for Bahrain would be forthcoming if needed.
“The 30-year could be priced around 6.25 percent, which is significant since Bahrain issued four-year sukuk in May this year at that level,” he said.

