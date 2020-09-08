You are here

  • Home
  • Democrat vows to include Arab Americans in her new term

Democrat vows to include Arab Americans in her new term

Marie Newman, who became the Democratic Party nominee for the 3rd Congressional District said she will give Arab Americans a voice during her term. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yk396

Updated 25 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Democrat vows to include Arab Americans in her new term

  • Presumptive Congresswoman Marie Newman unseated long-time Illinois incumbent who marginalized the community
Updated 25 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Marie Newman, who became the Democratic Party nominee for the 3rd Congressional District after unseating seven-term incumbent Dan Lipinski, said she will give Arab Americans a voice during her term.

Newman won the March Democratic Primary election, making her the party’s choice to fill the office in the Nov. 3 general election.

She faces Republican newcomer Mike Fricilone in a district that is overwhelmingly Democratic, and she is expected to easily win the seat.

The 3rd District also has the eighth-largest Arab voting population in the country, according to a study conducted recently by the New York Times.

“For the last few decades, Arab and Muslim Americans in the 3rd District have largely been left out of the conversation,” Newman told Arab News.

“We need leadership in Illinois’s 3rd District that’s truly inclusive, and I plan to be a voice for every single person in our community.”

Newman was feted at a rally organized by two of Chicagoland’s largest community-based organizations: The American Arab Chamber of Commerce and the American Palestine Club.

At the rally, she vowed to listen to their concerns and to give them a voice in her policy decision-making.

“When I decided to enter this race, we formed an Arab- and Muslim-American advisory council, led by my campaign Chairwoman Shadin Maali, to deepen and significantly broaden our relationships in the community,” Newman said.

“From there, we worked side by side to better understand universal issues as well as those issues more prominent in the community.” 




Newman was feted at a rally organized by two of Chicagoland’s largest community-based organizations: The American Arab Chamber of Commerce and the American Palestine Club. (Supplied)

Maali is a long-time Palestinian-American activist who helped Newman unseat Lipinski in the election with 52,384 votes to Lipinski’s 49,568.

The progressive centrist also easily overcame two other challengers, including Palestinian-American activist Rush Darwish, who in his first-ever campaign raised more than $500,000 but only received 5.7 percent of the 111,000 votes cast.

“I’m indebted to the community for their counsel, partnership and friendship,” Newman said. “We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership to create real change on the ground, to address racial injustice and income inequality, to elevate small businesses, to guarantee health care for all, and to address critical foreign-relations issues. We’re here to build bridges and bring people together to solve problems.”

Newman earned a BA in journalism and business from the University of Wisconsin. As of her 2020 campaign, she had worked in advertising, consulting and non-profit advocacy.

She founded a non-profit organization, Team Up to Stop Bullying, which sought to address bullying among schoolchildren.

In speaking at the Arab-American rally, Newman did not hesitate to take the bull by the horns and address one of society’s most important issues, one especially felt by Arab and Muslim Americans.

“Systemic racism is real. Bigotry is real. Racial injustice is real and we must address it. We’re the first to bring law enforcement and activists together to talk about the injustices and stereotyping and the racial injustices imparted by police,” Newman said at the outdoor event.

“Most cops are great. They’re very talented. They work very hard and do a lot of different jobs, not just policing. They’re mental-health experts, they have to be housing experts. They have to be food and security experts. They have to do a lot in one day,” she stressed.

“Let’s bring law enforcement together more with activists to solve our systemic racism problems, because we all have to do this together. We can’t yell at each other all day. It doesn’t work.”

Newman blasted President Donald Trump, blaming him for the fact that America has the highest COVID-19 infection rate of any country in the world.

Johns Hopkins University and Medical Center reported this week that the US leads the world with the highest infection and death rates, with 6.2 million cases and 188,000 deaths

Newman told attendees that the pandemic has brought the district and region together. “The amazing thing (is that) through COVID, we’ve all come together in a really beautiful way. Bridgeview is helping the 14th Ward, the 14th Ward is helping Summit, Joliet is helping the 11th Ward and we’re all coming together. And that’s from the coalition we built on the campaign. That wasn’t happening before,” she said.

“The pandemic has been a tragic teacher and a travesty. It’s a travesty because this pandemic didn’t have to affect us in this way. This president has very clearly made it clear that he’s cruel and he doesn’t know how to run a country. We’re all now suffering because of it,” she added.

“Almost 190,000 souls we’ve lost. If that isn’t enough motivation to vote, I don’t know what is. Please use that motivation in the voting booth.”

Newman said one of her priorities is also to “build a better health-care system,” which she described as “incredibly broken.”

She urged the adoption of “Medicare for all,” adding: “It’s a system that’s already in place. We can make it better and roll it out for everyone.”

Topics: US US Democrats Marie Newman

Related

World
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Media
Chicagoland Arab American journalist buried after succumbing to COVID-19

COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour

Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus said that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority. (File/AP)
Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour

  • The pledge was prompted by rising concern that political and economic factors may cause companies to rush vaccine development
  • The nine companies said they would follow established guidance from expert regulatory authorities such as the FDA.
Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Nine leading US and European vaccine developers pledged on Tuesday to uphold the scientific standards their experimental immunizations will be held against in the global race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The companies, including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, issued what they called a “historic pledge” after a rise in concern that safety and efficacy standards might slip in the rush to find a vaccine.
The companies said in a statement they would “uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work toward potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.”
The other signatories were Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Moderna, Novavax, Sanofi and BioNTech.
The promise to play by established rules underlines a highly politicized debate over what action is needed to rein in COVID-19 quickly and to jumpstart global business and trade.
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said last month COVID-19 vaccines may not necessarily need to complete Phase Three clinical trials — large-scale testing intended to demonstrate safety and efficacy — as long as officials are convinced the benefits outweigh the risks.
This prompted a call for caution from the World Health Organization (WHO).
Developers globally have yet to produce large-scale trial data showing actual infections in participants, yet Russia granted approval to a COVID-19 vaccine last month, prompting some Western experts to criticize a lack of testing.
The head of China’s Sinovac Biotech has said most of its employees and their families have already taken an experimental vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country’s emergency-use program.
Chinese companies or institutions, which are involved in several leading vaccine projects, did not sign the statement.
“We want it to be known that also in the current situation we are not willing to compromise safety and efficacy,” said co-signatory Ugur Sahin, chief executive of Pfizer’s German partner BioNTech.
“Apart from the pressure and the hope for a vaccine to be available as fast as possible, there is also a lot of uncertainty among people that some development steps may be omitted here.”
BioNTech and Pfizer could unveil pivotal trial data as early as October, potentially placing them at the center of bitter US politics before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
President Donald Trump has said it is possible the United States will have a vaccine before the election. His Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, has said she would not take his word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.
The nine companies said they would follow established guidance from expert regulatory authorities such as the FDA.
Among other hurdles, approval must be based on large, diverse clinical trials with comparative groups that do not receive the vaccine in question. Participants and those working on the trial must not know which group they belong to, according to the pledge.
BioNTech’s Sahin said there must be statistical certainty of 95%, in some cases higher, and that a positive reading on efficacy does not come just from random variations but reflects the underlying workings of the compound.
The development race has intensified safety concerns about an inoculation, polls have shown.
Western regulators have said they would not cut corners but rather prioritize the review workload and allow for development steps in parallel that would normally be handled consecutively.
Sahin declined to comment on regulators specifically or on what events prompted the joint statement.
The chief executive of German vaccine developer Leukocare, which did not sign the pledge, was more forthright.
“What Russia did — and maybe also there are tendencies in the US to push the approval of a vaccine which has not been sufficiently developed in clinic – bears a huge risk,” said CEO Michael Scholl.
“My biggest fear is that we will approve vaccines that are not safe and that will have a negative impact on the concept of vaccinations in general.”
Leukocare is working with Italy’s ReiThera and Belgium’s Univercells to produce a COVID-19 vaccine currently in phase I testing. 

Topics: Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) COVID-19 vaccine

Related

World
UK govt adviser warns against COVID-19 vaccine ‘false hope’

Latest updates

Democrat vows to include Arab Americans in her new term
US imposes sanctions on 2 Lebanese individuals on for counter-terrorism
Lebanese army puts out fire at Beirut Port
OSN signs multi-year partnership with Vodafone Egypt
Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.