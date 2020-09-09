You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice

Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice

(File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2fgb

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt on Wednesday announced the formation of a commodities exchange which will initially trade wheat, oils, sugar and rice beginning in the first half of 2021.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, established the exchange to provide protection for small farmers and producers and make their stocks available to the wider market, the supply ministry said.
The exchange will have 91 million Egyptian pounds ($5.78 million) in capital and will be chaired by Ibrahim Ashmawy, the current head of the internal trade development authority which falls under the supply ministry.
Farmers, traders and producers can deposit their stocks in any of the supply ministry's certified storage facilities where they will be evaluated and graded, then directly traded on the electronic platform, Ashmawy said. Supply and demand will then determine the price of these commodities for the consumer, he added.
"It is strange that they did not choose to start with crops that are widely grown in Egypt privately by farmers such as citrus," a Middle East commodities expert, who declined to be named, said.
Citrus is one of Egypt's most competitive agricultural exports, whereas it imports sugar and vegetable oils, in addition to wheat, for its sprawling food subsidy programme which covers the needs of more than 60 million people.
Egypt grows rice in quantities that are sufficient to cover local needs but does not export its staple short grain variety as it seeks to rein in production of the water-intensive crop.
Traders and market sources said the announcement came as a surprise and they were unsure of how the exchange would operate in practice given the government traditionally prices the strategic commodities it buys from farmers.
Most recently, the supply ministry had announced a buying price of 700 Egyptian pounds per ardeb of wheat ahead of the local harvest in April.
It was not immediately clear how the grain would be priced on the exchange and whether the government would purchase directly from it.
The exchange could also allow for developing options and futures contracts for the commodities on offer at a later stage, the supply ministry said.
($1 = 15.7500 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt wheat sugar Oil

Related

Offbeat
Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach
Middle-East
Egypt sends aid to Sudan amid flood crisis

Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings

  • The Kingdom beat France, Indonesia and China to claim top spot among the G20 member states
  • Elsewhere in the Middle East, Iran and Lebanon dropped significantly
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first among 140 nations for its digital competitiveness as it invests heavily in the technology sector.
The Kingdom beat France, Indonesia and China to claim top spot among the G20 member states covered by the World Competitiveness Report, according to a statement carried by SPA. The findings were based on data provided by the World Economic Forum and the report analyzed how much progress countries had made relative to their global peers in the last three years.
“There are two main drivers,” said Philip Meissner, founder of the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, which compiled the study. “The champions in our report have a clear strategic vision that they swiftly implement and the second is that they all invest a lot in startups, in future technologies and in innovation in general.
Technology is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform. As the Kingdom seeks to reduce its reliance on the volatile oil industry it has become an increasingly high profile investor in global technology companies and encourages more of its graduates to pursue careers in the sector.
Within the G20 countries, Saudi Arabia was the top digital riser, while India and Italy fell significantly behind.
“Saudi Arabia’s outperformance can be mainly explained by its “ICT Strategy 2023”, which was launched in 2018 to transform the kingdom into a digital and technological powerhouse,” the report said. “Furthermore, the smart city project NEOM, to which the government allocated $500 billion, also highlights aspirations around the “Saudi Vision 2030.”
Elsewhere in the Middle East, Iran and Lebanon dropped significantly, although the region in general performed well with nine out of 14 countries improving their relative digital competitiveness.
Morocco and Saudi Arabia improved the most in the "ecosystem" and "mindset" dimensions, respectively.
Iran’s decline was mainly driven by the ecosystem dimension, while it also scored poorly on the mindset measure.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia G20 2020 G20 Summit G20 Riyadh G20 Summit G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with UK’s Johnson
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus

Latest updates

Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice
Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says
Saudi Arabia's King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with China's Xi Jinping
Gargash: UAE-Israel agreement will not be at the expense of the Palestinian issue
Saudi Arabia announces 28 more coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.