Saudi finance minister rejects IMF prediction of economic gloom

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (AFP)
Updated 09 September 2020
Frank Kane

  • The Fund’s gloomy forecast for the Kingdom has been criticized before by senior officials
Updated 09 September 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: International Monetary Fund experts are wrong and the Saudi economy will do better this year than the IMF’s pessimistic forecast of a 6.8 per cent contraction, the Kingdom’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Wednesday.

The challenge to the IMF came during a virtual discussion organized by the World Economic Forum involving Al-Jadaan and Kristilina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director.

“We are likely to end 2020 with negative growth, but it is likely to be on the lower side of OECD expectations on G20 members. I hope, and I’m challenging Kristilina, that we will come quite below what they are expecting in terms of 2020 negative growth,” the minister said.

He added that 2021 would see “very healthy growth”. The IMF has forecast 3.1 per cent growth next year.

The Fund’s gloomy forecast for the Kingdom has been criticized before by senior officials. The IMF significantly downgraded Saudi growth prospects in its last World Outlook Forecast in June, from a 2.3 per cent decline to 6.8 per cent as the fall in oil revenue and the COVID pandemic hit the economy.

Jadaan painted a cautiously optimistic picture of the Kingdom’s prospects, though he warned “we are not out of the woods yet,” pointing to the risk of a second wave of infection like that hitting Europe.

“The outlook is quite positive. The response from the government on debt has been wise. We also faced an oil market shock and revenue reduction but because of the strength of our ‘fiscal envelope’ we were able to manage that and manage it very well,” he said.

He praised the actions of the G20, of which Saudi Arabia is president this year, for promising debt relief for the 73 of the most vulnerable economies. “Globally, we need to feel the pain of the less fortunate countries in the crisis,” he said.

Separately, Ahmed Al-Kholifey, the governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the Kingdom’s central bank, told a Euromoney virtual gathering that the outlook for the year was “uncertain,” but he remained confident of the Kingdom’s financial stability and its link to the US dollar, which was the “over-riding anchor” in financial policy.
 

Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

  • Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Israel’s largest lender, Bank Hapoalim, expects to start working with banks in the UAE once the two Middle East states sign a normalization agreement, its chief executive said.

The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement, brokered by the US, on Sept. 15 at a ceremony held by US President Donald Trump.

The three sides have talked up the economic opportunities that normalization would bring and several business cooperation agreements have already been signed.

Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler said a correspondent banking relationship facilitating direct money transfers between the countries would help develop trade and business ties.

“I believe that after the governments sign the agreement next week we will be able to work with the banking system here,” he told Reuters during a visit to the UAE.

In correspondent banking, a bank with no branch or network in a given country will typically channel payments there through a local bank that acts on its behalf.

Kotler is leading an Israeli business delegation on a two-day visit to the UAE as the two countries develop bilateral economic relations.

“We are here to build trust before talking business. In order to build trust I believe we have to meet face to face and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Israel and the UAE on Aug. 13 agreed to normalize relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final accord is signed.

Kotler said he believed Hapoalim would establish relationships with the three largest lenders in the UAE, though he declined to name the banks.

The UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, has said it would open discussions with Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, another Israeli bank.

Bank Leumi is to lead a delegation to the UAE on Sept. 14.

Emirates BND, Dubai’s largest bank, declined to comment on the visit of Hapoalim this week.

