US anarchists charged in terror scheme

Members of the Boogaloo Bois have been accused of fomenting violence in response to protests organized by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. They are accused of bringing weapons to the protests and seeking to ignite a race war.
Updated 09 September 2020
RAY HANANIA

  • They offered to provide weapons to Palestinian group Hamas
CHICAGO: Two American members of the anarchist group Boogaloo Bois, also called Boojahideen, have been charged with providing material support to Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

The suspects — Michael Robert Solomon, 30, from Minnesota, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, from North Carolina — reached out to people they believed were members of a Hamas cell in the US, offering to provide weapons that could be used to kill Americans.

The alleged Hamas contact was an undercover federal agent involved with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This case can only be understood as a disturbing example of the old adage, ‘The enemy of your enemy is your friend’,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division.

“As alleged in the complaint, these defendants sought to use violence against the police, other government officials and government property as part of their desire to overthrow the government,” he added.

“While planning these activities, the defendants met individuals whom they believed to be members of the foreign terrorist group Hamas. Thinking that they shared the same desire to harm the United States, they sought to join forces and provide support, including in the form of weapons accessories, to Hamas. They failed.”

Hamas has denounced the suspects and denied any links to the anarchist group.

In audio-recorded conversations, Solomon and Teeter said Hamas’s views against the US government align with their own.

They also expressed their desire to become “mercenaries” for Hamas as a means to generate cash for the Boogaloo Bois for recruitment and purchasing land for a training compound.

Members of the Boogaloo Bois have been accused of fomenting violence in response to protests organized by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. They are accused of bringing weapons to the protests and seeking to ignite a race war.

The FBI began investigating the suspects during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25.

Solomon and Teeter expressed their ability to manufacture unmarked parts for guns and create unregistered and untraceable weapons.

On July 30, they delivered to the FBI’s undercover agent five gun “suppressors” or “silencers,” and expressed their desire to manufacture additional suppressors and fully automatic weapons for Hamas, officials said.

Solomon and Teeter negotiated a price of $1,800 for five additional suppressors. They also delivered a “drop in auto sear” (DIAS), a part that is designed to convert non-automatic weapons into automatic ones.

Solomon and Teeter said they believed the suppressors and DIAS would be used by Hamas overseas to attack Israeli and US troops.
 

Topics: Hamas US Protests

Anger as death-row prisoner sworn in as Sri Lankan MP

Anger as death-row prisoner sworn in as Sri Lankan MP

  • Opposition parliament members say appointment of convicted murderer puts ‘permanent scar’ on nation’s history
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan politician on death row for murder was on Tuesday sworn in as a legislator in the country’s parliament amid angry scenes.

Premalal Jayasekara became the first convict to take oath as a legislator in the country after being escorted from prison for the swearing-in ceremony.

“This disparaging act has not only drawn global attention, but has also created a permanent scar in the annals of history with the entry of a death-row prisoner to the legislature,” said Imran Mahroof, an opposition member of parliament from the eastern part of the island nation.

“In Sri Lanka, the man who kills a cow goes to jail, while the man who kills another man goes to parliament,” he told Arab News.

Several opposition members wore black shawls as a mark of protest, while others staged a walkout when he was being administered the oath of office.

Jayasekara was convicted in late July of murdering an opposition activist after opening fire during an election rally in 2015.

However, his death sentence was issued days after he had filed nomination papers for re-election in the Aug. 5 polls.

He was allowed to contest on behalf of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party and secured the second position in the Ratnapura District preferential votes list.

After failing to attend the first session of parliament on Aug. 20 – due to a lack of approval from prison authorities – Jayasekara had filed a petition seeking a review to allow him to be escorted to the legislature by the commissioner general of prisons (CGP) for a day before being returned to jail.

As prison rules and regulations do not have provisions for an inmate on death row being appointed to public office, the CGP inquired on the matter with the Ministry of Justice, which in turn referred it to the country’s attorney general for a case study.

Subsequently, the attorney general informed the ministry that Jayasekara was not eligible to act as an MP under articles of the constitution.

The writ application was then filed before the Court of Appeal requesting permission for Jayasekara to attend parliamentary sessions, and the court allowed him to participate in the sessions of the House.

Human rights activist, Shreen Saroor, told Arab News: “People of this country voted in a convicted murderer. It shows who our citizens think is appropriate for politics. It also shows how corrupt and unruly our political system is and what qualifies to be a politician. No wonder we women and good men cannot get into this rotten political space.”

International political lobbyist, Muheed Jeeran, said: “Lawmakers are supposed to safeguard the public from lawbreakers but here a lawbreaker had become a lawmaker.

“The Sri Lankan system has failed to prevent a murder convict from becoming the MP of the parliament.

“The blame is not with the murder convict; rather it is the so-called intellectuals who specialize in law and failed to articulate the constitution to prevent such a pathetic decision that put down Sri Lanka’s image badly in the eyes of the international community,” Jeeran added.

Speaking to the press after the swearing-in ceremony, Jayasekara maintained his innocence and said that he was “still imprisoned over a crime he did not commit.” He claimed that he had been “framed” before adding that there were around 29,000 people “who are in prisons without having committed any wrong.”
 

Topics: Sri Lanka

