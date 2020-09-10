You are here

Pampers advert sends inspirational message of hope in aftermath of Beirut explosion

The film was created by Leo Burnett Beirut and produced by 1505 Studio
Zaira Lakhpatwala

During the mayhem that followed the devastating explosion that tore through Beirut on Aug. 4, a baby was born — and now his story is being told by diaper manufacturer Pampers to inspire the rebirth of hope in a grieving nation.

George’s mom went into labor moments before the blast. Her local hospital was destroyed and her son had to be delivered by the light of nurses’ telephones. It is an inspiring story that deserves to be shared, and so advertising agency Leo Burnett and Pampers created a film that reveals the incredible circumstances of George’s birth, using footage captured by his dad before and during the delivery.

Promoted with the hashtag #HopeIsBorn, not only does the film introduce George to the world, it also serves as a timely reminder to the people of a devastated city — and the rest of the world — that even in times of great adversity, there is always hope for the future.

“#HopeIsBorn started out when we felt the need to support Lebanon in any way we can,” said Karim El-Fiqi, baby care vice president and brand function leader at Pampers’ parent company Proctor and Gamble.

“Our team and agency partners simply asked the question, ‘How can Pampers help right now?’ The answer became simple: support and uplift parents in Beirut by sparking hope through the story of baby George, and provide babies with the diapers they need to get through this difficult time.

“What I love about this initiative is that it is 100 percent focused on what the community needs and how Pampers can play a role as a force for good.”

The film is in line with Proctor and Gamble’s Force for Good philosophy, as part of which Pampers has donated 1 million diapers to the babies of Beirut, in honor of George. The gift is part of a $1 million pledge by the parent company to help families affected by the explosion.

The film was created by Leo Burnett Beirut and produced by 1505 Studio.
 

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

Reuters

  • Fake news related to COVID-19 has accelerated calls for social media to be more proactive in combating the issue
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Two years after agreeing to a self-regulatory code of practice to tackle disinformation, Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Twitter and other tech rivals must try harder to be more effective, the European Commission said on Thursday.
Fake news related to COVID-19 has accelerated calls for social media to be more proactive in combating the issue.
The companies, including Mozilla and trade bodies for the advertising industry, signed up to the code in 2018 in a bid to stave off more heavy-handed regulation. Microsoft and TikTok subsequently joined the group.
There are, however, several shortcomings in the code following an assessment of its first year in operation, the commission said, according to a report seen by Reuters.
“These can be grouped in four broad categories: inconsistent and incomplete application of the code across platforms and member states, lack of uniform definitions, existence of several gaps in the coverage of the code commitments, and limitations intrinsic to the self-regulatory nature of the code,” the report said.
The commission vice president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, called for more action to counter new risks.
“As we also witness new threats and actors the time is ripe to go further and propose new measures. The platforms need to become more accountable and transparent. They need to open up and provide better access to data, among others,” Jourova said.
Jourova is currently working on a European Democracy Action Plan to make democracy more resilient to digital threats.
The commission is also set to propose new rules called the Digital Services Act by the end of the year which will increase social media’s responsibilities and liability for content on their platforms.

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

