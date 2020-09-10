Pampers advert sends inspirational message of hope in aftermath of Beirut explosion

During the mayhem that followed the devastating explosion that tore through Beirut on Aug. 4, a baby was born — and now his story is being told by diaper manufacturer Pampers to inspire the rebirth of hope in a grieving nation.

George’s mom went into labor moments before the blast. Her local hospital was destroyed and her son had to be delivered by the light of nurses’ telephones. It is an inspiring story that deserves to be shared, and so advertising agency Leo Burnett and Pampers created a film that reveals the incredible circumstances of George’s birth, using footage captured by his dad before and during the delivery.

Promoted with the hashtag #HopeIsBorn, not only does the film introduce George to the world, it also serves as a timely reminder to the people of a devastated city — and the rest of the world — that even in times of great adversity, there is always hope for the future.

“#HopeIsBorn started out when we felt the need to support Lebanon in any way we can,” said Karim El-Fiqi, baby care vice president and brand function leader at Pampers’ parent company Proctor and Gamble.

“Our team and agency partners simply asked the question, ‘How can Pampers help right now?’ The answer became simple: support and uplift parents in Beirut by sparking hope through the story of baby George, and provide babies with the diapers they need to get through this difficult time.

“What I love about this initiative is that it is 100 percent focused on what the community needs and how Pampers can play a role as a force for good.”

The film is in line with Proctor and Gamble’s Force for Good philosophy, as part of which Pampers has donated 1 million diapers to the babies of Beirut, in honor of George. The gift is part of a $1 million pledge by the parent company to help families affected by the explosion.

The film was created by Leo Burnett Beirut and produced by 1505 Studio.

