Iran threatens Arab national security: Saudi, Yemeni ministers

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said the Arab region is facing serious threats from the Iranian regime, through its “continuous violations of international laws, charters and norms,” national Yemeni media Saba New has reported.

Farhan, who was speaking at a virtual Arab League session on Wednesday, has emphasized the Kingdom’s continuous support towards a political solution in conflict-torn Yemen.

He said the Kingdom is pursuing efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen, in line with other regional and international channels including the Gulf Initiative and several UN initiatives

He urged the international community to deter the Iran-backed Houthi group and their violent attacks targeting crucial areas in Saudi Arabia such as airports.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami echoed Farhan’s statements against Iran, saying it “had caused Yemen and the region great damage since it devoted the its peoples’ resources to fund militias outside its territories in flagrant interventions in the Arab countries’ internal affairs.”

He said the Houthis have been rejecting all international peace initiatives and efforts, particularly citing the Stockholm Agreement which was signed in 2018.

“We have come to realize today that Stockholm Agreement has proved useless, produced nothing due to Houthi militia's intransigence. It is turned into a new phase of escalation, further exacerbating the Yemeni peoples suffering,” Al-Hadrami added.

The minister thanked the Saudi-led Arab Coalition for its support to the Yemeni people in countering the Houthi group’s actions in the country.