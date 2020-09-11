You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese firms said to eye Philips’ home appliances unit in up to $3.6 billion deal

Chinese firms said to eye Philips’ home appliances unit in up to $3.6 billion deal

Short Url

https://arab.news/vy97r

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Chinese firms said to eye Philips’ home appliances unit in up to $3.6 billion deal

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Chinese firms Joyoung and Gree Electric are among those eyeing the domestic appliances business of Dutch conglomerate Philips in a deal worth up to €3 billion ($3.6 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Philips’ advisers have sent out teasers to potential buyers, said two of the people, adding that the bidding process will start later this year.

Chinese white goods producers Haier and Midea have also shown interest in the business, and some of them are working with investment banks on a potential bid.

FASTFACT

€2 .3 billion

Philips’ domestic appliances business, which produces coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and airfryers, generated €2.3 billion in sales in 2019.

Their interest comes even as Chinese white goods companies have faced heightened regulatory scrutiny of their acquisitions in Western nations.

Philips announced in January a plan to carve out its domestic appliances business, which produces coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and airfryers and generated €2.3 billion in sales in 2019.

The company’s spokesman said on Thursday preparations for any transaction are ongoing and that they expect to start engaging with interested parties in the fall and have a deal in the third quarter next year. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are working on the planned divestment, he added.

Chinese white goods companies have been acquiring marquee assets overseas in the past few years. Haier bought General Electric’s appliances business in 2016 for $5.4 billion. It is now the world’s biggest maker of household appliances.

Midea’s $5 billion acquisition of German robotics maker Kuka that year raised concern in Germany about losing key technology and led to its tightened screening of foreign investors.

Related

Corporate News
New Philips ventilator to help free up ICU units in wake of COVID-19
Corporate News
Philips launches three digital health care projects

BP spends $1.1 billion to join offshore wind market

Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

BP spends $1.1 billion to join offshore wind market

  • Oil and gas company aims to up renewable power generation capacity by 20 fold
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: BP entered the offshore wind market on Thursday with a $1.1 billion deal to buy 50 percent stakes in two US developments from Norway’s Equinor , a significant step by the oil firm toward its energy transition goals.

The British oil and gas company has set itself a target of increasing its renewable power generation capacity by 20 fold in the coming decade to 50 GW.

“This is an important early step in the delivery of our new strategy and our pivot to truly becoming an integrated energy company,” BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a statement.

The deal with Equinor, which could be followed by further joint expansion, makes BP co-owner of the Empire Wind project off New York, as well as Beacon Wind off Massachusetts, which could together generate up to 4.4 gigawatts, enough power for more than two million homes.

Equinor said that the two companies are establishing a strategic partnership for further growth in offshore wind in the US, with both bottom-fixed and floating facilities.

“The transaction is in line with Equinor’s renewable strategy to access attractive acreage early and at scale, mature projects, and capture value,” it said.

Equinor, which will remain the operator of the projects through the development, construction and operation phases, said the deal is expected to close in early 2021.

BP already has a large onshore wind business in the US with a capacity of about 1.7 GW, but has refrained in the past from entering the offshore wind market.

Equinor will make a gain of $1 billion from the sale of the two projects, one analyst said, challenging the assumption that renewable projectss do not offer the same return as oil and gas developments.

“With these returns for a farm-down it looks like Equinor has been (at) the very forefront of securing attractive acreage with huge value creation potential,” said Teodor Sveen-Nilsen, a SpareBank 1 Markets analyst. 

Topics: BP Equinor wind energy

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi energy think tank develops oil shock analysis model
Saudi Arabia
IAEA to provide support to Saudi Arabia in its nuclear energy plans

Latest updates

Chinese firms said to eye Philips’ home appliances unit in up to $3.6 billion deal
BP spends $1.1 billion to join offshore wind market
Rule helps German insolvencies fall despite pandemic
Departing French envoy to Saudi Arabia bids farewell 
Saudi club Al-Hilal impresses with social media success

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.