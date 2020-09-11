Saudi education minister hails online learning platform success despite glitches

You are here

120 hours of content are being shot every day, with all videos uploaded to the platform — as well as to YouTube in light of the registration difficulties. (AN photo)
Updated 11 September 2020
Hala Tashkandi

  • Madrasati’s videos have attracted 750 million views so far
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh addressed the issues stemming from the launch of the Madrasati online learning platform in a press conference on Thursday.
The fully interactive platform was developed as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down schools across the Kingdom. It is designed so that students can log in and attend their lessons digitally, interact with their teachers and track their progress.
However, since the platform’s inauguration a week ago, many users have reported that they were unable to register, log in or access much of the content on the website.
Al-Sheikh said that the ministry was doing everything possible to offer solutions to the problems.
“Like all good things, this will take time, but I can promise you that we are constantly working to ensure that the platform will be the best that it can be,” he said.
Al-Sheikh also highlighted the importance of parents and guardians supporting their children as they navigated the new way of doing things.
“Parents need to be sure their children are actually attending their lessons, instead of just logging in, muting their microphones and turning off their cameras and ignoring their lessons,” he said.
Arab News was offered a tour of the facilities, and an inside look at the educational videos being filmed for the platform.
Madrasati’s videos are being shot in a repurposed school building in Riyadh, with the classrooms converted into soundproof studios.
According to the ministry, 120 hours of content are being shot every day, with all videos uploaded to the platform — as well as to YouTube in light of the registration difficulties. Madrasati’s videos have attracted 750 million views so far, the ministry said.
The ministry said it had considered every aspect when it came to recreating the at-home school experience. After logging in, all school days open with the national anthem, followed by a morning exercise routine identical to those performed in school morning assemblies.
A representative for the ministry said that the platform could be used after the pandemic was over. “Students can use the platform to catch up on missed schoolwork, or to repeat lessons they struggled to understand the first time.”
The minister thanked everyone who had helped to contribute to the creation of Madrasati. “Everyone involved in this project has been working tirelessly to make these achievements happen, even going so far as to sleep on the floor of the mosque at the school,” Al-Sheikh said.

Mohammed Al-Mahmoud is a legal adviser and one of an elite group of Saudis to hold a double Ph.D.
The Riyadh-born human rights and international law expert gained doctorates in criminal law and comparative jurisprudence.
He has been a regular media commentator on major legal events on regional, Arab, and international news channels.
Al-Mahmoud has been recognized for his efforts to introduce justice systems in Saudi Arabia in various languages and he is also a published author, writing numerous articles on legal matters.
On Sept. 7, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution announced final sentencing on eight people convicted of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Al-Mahmoud said that the ruling closed a case that had made headlines around the world, adding that it had been dealt with in an objective and impartial manner following all legal principles, and had not been influenced by public opinion.
“Very heavy sentences were issued for the direct perpetrators of the criminal act, and for their assistants who took part in the crime and agreed to it,” he said.
“Imprisonment for a period of 20 years for five people who had a direct impact on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is, in fact, a victory for justice, for society and for public opinion.
“Although the (family has forgiven the killers), and this is a mitigating factor, the judiciary in the Kingdom has another opinion, which is general deterrence (and) that the human soul must be respected, whatever its color, gender, beliefs, or religious or political orientation.”

