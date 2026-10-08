RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman officially invited the president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to attend the second EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which the Kingdom will host this month.

The invitation was conveyed in a written message delivered by Sultan Al-Anqari, the Saudi ambassador to the UAE, during a meeting with the Emirati minister of state, Khalifa Al-Marar, in Abu Dhabi. They also discussed ways in which cooperation between the GCC and the EU might be strengthened, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The leaders of EU and GCC member states will gather at the summit on Oct. 24 as the two blocs seek to deepen their strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in response to regional and international challenges.