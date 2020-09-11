You are here

  • Home
  • Big in Japan: UK announces first major post-Brexit trade deal

Big in Japan: UK announces first major post-Brexit trade deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on day three of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. (Pool/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxqxv

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Big in Japan: UK announces first major post-Brexit trade deal

  • The Department for International Trade said the accord, which largely replicates the current EU-Japan deal, will be worth £15.2 billion
  • Britain left the EU in January, nearly four years after a seismic referendum
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Friday announced its first major post-Brexit trade agreement — a deal with Japan — as its negotiations with the European Union become increasingly fractious.
The Department for International Trade said the accord, which largely replicates the current EU-Japan deal, will be worth £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion).
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a video call on Friday.

Bilateral trade is currently conducted under the EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but that agreement will no longer apply to Britain from December 31.
Britain left the EU in January, nearly four years after a seismic referendum that saw voters opt to end close to five decades of European integration.

******

READ MORE: UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal

UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first

******

A standstill transition period is in place until the end of the year while London and Brussels try to thrash out the terms of their new relationship from January 1 next year.
But the wrangling has become increasingly bitter, and on Thursday the EU threatened legal action after the UK vowed to implement a new law that would break its binding divorce treaty.
UK government ministers trumpeted the new bilateral agreement with Japan as a clear sign to Brexit opponents that agreements can be struck elsewhere.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter that the deal showed “we have taken back control of our trade policy & will continue to thrive as a trading nation outside the EU.”

Truss hailed what she said was a “historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal” and a “important step” toward joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
“The agreement we have negotiated — in record time and in challenging circumstances — goes far beyond the existing EU deal, as it secures new wins for British businesses in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries,” she added.
On the Japanese side, Motegi said the deal — covering sectors from textiles to tech, Scotch whisky and shortbread — should take effect on January 1, following domestic ratification.
“It was a very tough negotiation, but we reached the agreement in principle in about three months, at an unusually fast pace,” he said.
“While maintaining the high levels of access to the British market under the Japan-EU EPA, we improved our access to the British market on train cars and some auto parts.”

Around 99 percent of exports between the two nations will be tariff-free under the deal, according to the British government, with a particular focus on the food and drink, finance and tech sectors.
Manufacturing parts coming from Japan will benefit from reduced tariffs, as will British pork, beef and salmon traveling in the opposite direction.
British business welcomed the agreement, with Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, calling it a “breakthrough moment.”
“The government and business now need to work together to make the most from the deal,” she added.
“It’s a huge opportunity to secure new Japanese investment across a wider range of sectors and UK regions. The Japan deal can be the first of many.”
The deal includes brand protection for “iconic” British goods, including English sparkling wine, Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and Welsh lamb.
It also covers measures to tackle online infringement of intellectual property rights, such as film and music piracy.
Britain and Japan came close to securing the deal last month, but failed to wrap up negotiations, with British media reporting that some aspects of the agriculture sector were still up for debate.
UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion last year, according to the British government.

Topics: UK Japan Brexit

Related

World
UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal
Business & Economy
UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

Updated 51 sec ago

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

Updated 51 sec ago
TOKYO: The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to fund environmental projects and support the local fishing community.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said the Mauritius Natural Environment Recovery Fund will be used for mangrove protection, coral reef recovery, protection of seabirds and rare species, and research by private and governmental groups.
The environmental disaster began on July 25 when the ship MV Wakashio strayed off course and struck a coral reef a mile offshore. After being pounded by heavy surf for nearly two weeks, the ship’s hull cracked and on Aug. 6 it began leaking fuel into a lagoon, polluting a protected wetlands area and a bird and wildlife sanctuary.
MOL President Junichiro Ikeda apologized for the damage and said the financial contribution reflects the company’s commitment to fulfill its social responsibility.
“The accident has caused tremendous environmental damage to Mauritius. We naturally bear social responsibility,” Ikeda told reporters.
The ship owner, Nagashiki Shipping, is also joining the fund, MOL said. Mauritius has said it is seeking compensation for the damage from Nagashiki.
More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal waters. About 3,000 tons that remained on the ship was pumped into barges before the Wakashio broke in two several days later.
Thousands of civilian volunteers worked for days to try to minimize the damage from the oil spill, while environmental workers ferried baby tortoises and rare plants to shore and plucked trapped seabirds out of the goo.
Residents and environmentalists have demanded an investigations into why the ship strayed so far off course. Its captain and first officer have been arrested and charged with endangering safe navigation.
Earlier this week, the maritime authority of Panama, where the ship is registered, issued a statement saying an early investigation suggested the accident was caused by human error, including a mishandling of a nautical chart and navigation system and lack of supervision and safety monitoring.
It also said the ship’s captain had ordered a change of course to go five miles closer to shore than planned so they could get cellphone signals and crew members could talk to their families.
Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.
Tens of thousands of people recently protested in Mauritius over the government’s slow response to the oil spill and the discovery of dozens of dead dolphins. Another protest is planned Saturday.
It’s not yet clear what killed the dolphins. The government said no oil was found in two necropsies so far and called the deaths a “sad coincidence.” Some experts fear water soluble chemicals in the fuel are to blame.

Latest updates

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill
Anti-Shiite protest rattles Pakistan’s Karachi
Sudan floods kill over 100, threaten archaeological site
Big in Japan: UK announces first major post-Brexit trade deal
Focus: ECB and oil prices

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.