PARIS: France is starting to put into action operational elements of an agreement to help protect Saudi ‌Arabian oil ‌facilities, Foreign ‌Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said on Thursday.

He declined to elaborate on what were the means sent ‌to Saudi ‌Arabia.

French President ‌Emmanuel Macron ‌said last month France would send troops and defense ‌systems to Saudi Arabia to help protect the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, which is key for energy transport.