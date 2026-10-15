RIYADH: Students in Riyadh returned to online classrooms this week, swapping desks and school corridors for laptops and tablets at home following the recent attacks on the capital.

While some students welcome the change, citing improved concentration, longer sleeping hours and less time spent commuting, others say they miss classroom interaction and find it harder to stay focused at home.

For 12-year-old Sara Al-Qahtani, the switch has been relatively straightforward. She already knows how to join classes, submit assignments and communicate with her teachers online.

What she misses is everything that happens around the lessons.

“Studying itself is not difficult because we already know how to use everything,” she told Arab News. “But I miss seeing my friends. At school, we talk between classes and have breaks together. Online, when the class finishes, you just leave.”

Schools in Riyadh shifted to remote learning on Oct. 11 following attacks on King Khalid International Airport, with parents receiving messages informing them that lessons would be held online through Thursday.

The return to remote learning has revived a system that became part of everyday life for Saudi students during the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions used the Ministry of Education’s Madrasati platform to continue their education from home.

But familiarity with the technology has not removed some of the challenges of learning away from the classroom.

For 15-year-old Abdullah Al-Harbi, the biggest difference is concentration.

“At home there are more distractions,” he said. “You have your phone next to you and you can get distracted very easily. In school, you are already there and focused on the class.”

There are advantages, too.

Al-Harbi said not having to travel to school gives him more time in the morning, while moving between lessons is as simple as joining another online session.

Still, he prefers being in the classroom.

“If I don’t understand something, it’s easier to ask the teacher when we’re actually in class,” he said.

Other students, however, believe the shift to online education has made their daily routines easier.

Abdullah Abudaqqa, a Jordanian student living in Riyadh, said distance learning allows students to avoid traffic congestion and spend more time concentrating on their studies.

“Personally, I think distance learning is better because attending school in person takes time. You have to travel to school, and the roads are usually crowded with traffic,” he told Arab News.

“With online learning, you can stay at home, focus more on your studies, and feel more comfortable at the same time.”

Abudaqqa acknowledged that students have different preferences, with some favoring classroom learning and others finding online education more convenient.

For Abdulrahman Adil, a Sudanese student in Riyadh, the biggest change to his routine has been the move to online classes, which he believes has brought several benefits.

“The only thing that changed is the education. It’s online now, and I think personally that is better,” he told Arab News.

Adil said remote learning allows students to get more sleep and avoid long journeys, particularly for those who live far from their schools.

He added that some students who struggle to concentrate in traditional classrooms may find it easier to focus when studying from home.

Hesham Aeid, a Syrian resident in Riyadh, also welcomed the transition, saying online education could provide a more comfortable learning environment.

“I think online education is a nice experiment, or a nice idea, as it helps students focus more and feel safer,” he told Arab News.

He said some students feel uncomfortable or confined in school buildings, making distance learning a preferable option for them.

“That’s why I think online education is best for us,” he added.

Teachers have also had to adjust the way they work.

Noura Al-Otaibi, a teacher in Riyadh, said online lessons require more effort to keep students involved.

“In the classroom, I can see immediately if someone isn’t following or doesn’t understand,” she told Arab News. “Online, that’s more difficult, so I have to keep asking questions and making sure they participate.”

She said the experience of teaching during the pandemic has made the latest transition easier.

“Before, everyone was learning how to use the platforms at the same time — teachers, students and parents,” she said. “Now the students already know what to do. The challenge is keeping the same level of interaction.”

As students adjust to the temporary return to online classrooms, their experiences highlight the different ways remote education affects daily routines, from reducing commuting time and allowing more rest to limiting face-to-face interaction with teachers and classmates.