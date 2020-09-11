You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss court puts Qatari on trial in soccer case next week

Swiss court puts Qatari on trial in soccer case next week

Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi will go on trial starting Sept. 14, 2020 in Switzerland in September. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yd7g2

Updated 11 September 2020
AP

Swiss court puts Qatari on trial in soccer case next week

  • The trial opens just three weeks after Al-Khelaifi was seen by a global TV audience on the field at the Champions League final in Lisbon for the trophy ceremony
  • The former tennis professional is a close friend of the Emir and a minister without portfolio in the national government
Updated 11 September 2020
AP

GENEVA: In Switzerland’s federal criminal court on Monday, Nasser al-Khelaifi will become the first Qatari to stand trial almost six years after FIFA asked prosecutors to investigate the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contests.
Al-Khelaifi, the president of Champions League finalist Paris Saint-Germain and chairman of Qatar-owned broadcaster beIN Media Group, is charged with inciting a former top FIFA official to commit “aggravated criminal mismanagement.”
Prosecutors have implicated Al-Khelaifi in providing exclusive use of a luxury villa on the Italian island of Sardinia to the official — former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke.
The 46-year-old Al-Khelaifi has been the focus of a broader case opened in 2017 even if the most serious charges are faced separately by the other two defendants in a trial slated to last two weeks in Bellinzona.
Valcke and marketing agency executive Dinos Deris are implicated in bribery linked to World Cup broadcast rights deals for Greece and Italy that did not involve the Qatari or beIN.
“The vast majority of this case does not relate to our client in any way,” Al-Khelaifi’s team of lawyers from Switzerland and England said in a statement.
The trial opens just three weeks after Al-Khelaifi was seen by a global TV audience on the field at the Champions League final in Lisbon for the trophy and medals ceremony. He was consoling PSG’s players after their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich.
Al-Khelaifi is widely seen as representing the Qatari state. The former tennis professional is a close friend of the Emir, a minister without portfolio in the national government, and visible sign of the 2022 World Cup host nation’s influence on European soccer.
On Sept. 24, during the scheduled second week in court, Al-Khelaifi would have been due to attend a meeting of European soccer body UEFA’s executive committee in Budapest, Hungary. He was chosen by European clubs and accepted by UEFA last year while still a suspect for bribery.
Federal prosecutors originally linked the purchase of an $8 million villa in Porto Cervo, and Valcke’s use of it until he was suspended in 2015, to beIN and FIFA sealing a World Cup rights deal without rival bids.
The Doha-based broadcaster renewed its Middle East and North Africa rights for two more tournaments in 2026 and 2030. In the soccer and TV industry, it was seen as a good deal for FIFA with beIN paying above the then-market value.
The bribery allegation against Al-Khelaifi ended when FIFA withdrew its formal criminal complaint in January as part of a seven-figure financial settlement.
Announcing indictments in February, Swiss prosecutors called that “an unspecified ‘amicable agreement’” and instead imposed the incitement charge. That related to Valcke unlawfully enriching himself and not reporting it to FIFA, prosecutors said.
Al-Khelaifi’s lawyers said Friday the lesser charge is “manifestly artificial and lacks basis in law or fact. We have no doubt that our client will be proven innocent.”
A verdict from the three federal judges is expected late October.
The trial has arisen from Swiss prosecutors having access to FIFA business and staff correspondence since being i nvited in by soccer’s world body in November 2014.
Valcke was suspended from duty in 2015 and later banned by FIFA’s ethics committee. He is serving a 10-year ban for conduct not connected to the upcoming trial.
He is charged with bribery - allegedly taking three kickbacks totaling 1.25 million euros ($1.48 million) to steer World Cup rights toward favored broadcasters in Italy and Greece - and falsification of documents, for booking payments to his private company as loans.
The French former television presenter, who hosted FIFA’s glitzy World Cup draw shows and coordinated organizing the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, declined to comment on the trial to The Associated Press.
Deris, also known as Konstantinos Nteris, did not respond to a request for comment at his agency in Athens.
The original target for Swiss investigators was money laundering and suspicious cash transfers during bidding contests for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Russia and Qatar were picked in December 2010 by a FIFA executive committee that was later widely discredited.
None of the FIFA voters from 10 years ago has been charged in Switzerland — German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer was not indicted for health reasons ahead of a trial that collapsed in April.
That case, into a suspect payment trail linking German organizers of the 2006 World Cup, FIFA and other soccer industry officials, failed partly because of problems holding a trial so close to northern Italy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Swiss prosecutors were criticized for waiting so long to bring the case that a statute of limitations for evidence expired.
For Monday’s trial opening, the three defendants - who live in Qatar, Spain and Greece - are expected to be exempt from travel and quarantine limitations.

Topics: Qatar beIN Media

Related

Special
Middle-East
Wife of jailed Qatari royal speaks of her battle to see justice done
Sport
Qatar versus Red Bull — a Champions League semifinal for the 21st century

Four things to look forward to as Premier League kicks off

Updated 11 September 2020
Ali Khaled

Four things to look forward to as Premier League kicks off

  • Top teams under pressure to deliver in what promises to be a tight season
Updated 11 September 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: With the new Premier League season just hours away, Arab News takes a look at four of the major talking points ahead of the opening weekend.

Arsenal to get off to perfect start

All of a sudden it’s all sunshine at Arsenal as they kick off the new season with a London derby at Fulham.

Mikel Arteta has in less than one season turned around the fortunes of a club that for almost a decade looked directionless.

Arsenal won the FA Cup with victories at Wembley against Manchester City in the semi-final and Chelsea in the final, and then added the Community Shield against Liverpool, again at Wembley.

With fully firing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking likely to stay at the club, Arsenal fans will be expecting at least a challenge for a top four place.

What could have been an uncomfortable start at Fulham will be far less daunting without fans at Craven Cottage, and Arsenal should start their league campaign with three points.

Klopp and Bielsa in battle of the press

Last season Liverpool kicked off a glorious title-winning campaign with a visit from the Championship winners Norwich City. They won 4-1, and Norwich would head straight back to English football’s second tier with barely a whimper.

That’s unlikely to happen to Marcelo Bielsa and his energetic Leeds team, who should prove trickier opponents both at Anfield and for the rest of the Premier League.

Much has been made about the fact both managers like to press high up the pitch, and with arrival of Spanish international Rodrigo from Valencia Leeds will look to give Liverpool as little space as possible to build from the back. Conversely, the champions are very adept at using the long balls to bypass opponents’ pressure and get the ball to their formidable trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool should have a slight edge, but Leeds will make life far more difficult for them than Norwich did.

Pressure on Lampard to deliver title challenge

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard started last season with plenty of goodwill from supporters and media alike. But that could easily change, starting with the opening weekend trip to Brighton.

Lampard delivered Champions League football, and almost a trophy, in his first season, but after he spent more than £200 million on players for the new season, nothing less than a challenge for the title will be good enough this time around.

With a set of big names arriving at the club and potentially a new goalkeeper and center-half yet to come, Chelsea can claim to have one of the best squads in the league on paper.

Lampard can point to the fact that the money spent on new players will be largely offset by the transfer fee received from the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. However, this is unlikely to be much of defense if things don’t go according to plan, and he will be judged on results with what is very much his squad now.

At Brighton on Monday, the Blues will be expected to kick off the season with nothing less than three points.

Mourinho aims to maintain remarkable trophy record

Jose Mourinho and his players have recently been making more news for their Amazon Prime docu-series All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur than for any exploits on the pitch.

But the honeymoon period is over for Mourinho as he kicks off his first full season in charge with a home game against an excellent Everton team that should be challenging Tottenham for European places at the very least.

Tottenham fans will be eager to see Mourinho deliver both exciting football and a top four finish — as Mauricio Pochettino regularly did.

Mourinho knows that a title challenge is hardly realistic with Tottenham’s current squad, but he remains a trophy-junkie and could make winning a cup a priority.

Whether that is enough for a fanbase and owners who just over a year ago were 90 minutes from conquering Europe, remains to be seen. On Saturday there will be very little between two teams both eager to avoid defeat.

Topics: football soccer Premier league England

Related

Sport
Premier League clubs slide virus crisis in transfer splurge
Update
Sport
Premier League denies rejecting Saudi-led bid to buy Newcastle United

Latest updates

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported
Turkey’s belligerence roils gas-rich eastern Mediterranean
Abdulrahman Al-Zaid, GM at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Saudi Arabia pledges commitment to driving global economic recovery from COVID-19 with G20
Exhausted rescue workers soldier on at Beirut port

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.