China releases five Indians detained near Tibet

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer of the Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sept. 9, 2020. (AP)
  • The men were escorted back across the high-altitude to the border town of Kibithu
  • The men had trespassed and that Chinese officials had ‘detained, warned and educated’ them
NEW DELHI: China on Saturday released five Indian nationals it detained in a region bordering Tibet, the Indian army said, days after the two sides agreed to dial down tensions on their disputed frontier.
The men, who the Indian side said had accidentally strayed into Chinese territory, were escorted back across the high-altitude frontier by the People’s Liberation Army to the border town of Kibithu.
“After quarantine of 14 days for Covid-19 they will be handed over to family members,” an Indian defense spokesman said on Twitter.
There was no official confirmation of the release from China, but the state-run Global Times tabloid claimed the men were “Indian intelligence staff who had disguised themselves as hunters.”
It reported that the men had trespassed and that Chinese officials had “detained, warned and educated” them.
India and China, which fought a brief but deadly border war in 1962, have been embroiled in a series of deadly clashes and showdowns on their contested Himalayan border in recent months.
Both sides have sent tens of thousands of troops to the region since a skirmish in June that saw 20 Indian troops killed, along with a still unknown number of Chinese casualties.
New Delhi responded with an escalating economic embargo that saw a ban on Chinese-made apps and a block on Chinese goods at its ports and customs posts.
Earlier this week the Global Times published a strident editorial warning that Indian troops “will all be annihilated” if Delhi provoked a war.
Saturday’s handover took place two days after a meeting in Moscow between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers, who said they had agreed to “disengage” from the frontier as soon as possible.

Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country

  • In Islamabad, several hundred protesters gathered, some waved French flags, and others held signs saying “hang the rapists”
  • Hundreds, mostly women, also gathered in Lahore, Karachi, and even the conservative northwestern city of Peshawar
ISLAMABAD: Protests were held in several Pakistani cities for a second day on Saturday over the handling of an investigation into the gang rape of a mother traveling with her children on a highway, as police said they were launching a manhunt for the suspects.
The woman, who police say is in her early 30s, was driving late on Tuesday night outside the eastern city of Lahore with her two children when her vehicle ran out of fuel.
She phoned police for help, but before they arrived two men took her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her beside the highway.
Inam Ghani, Inspector General of Punjab province, where the incident took place, told reporters on Saturday night that police had identified the two suspects through DNA tracing.
“I am hopeful very soon we will reach them and arrest them,” he said.
But the protesters are not satisfied, and called for the sacking of the lead police investigator assigned to the case, Omar Sheikh, who has repeatedly pointed out what he felt were mistakes made by the victim, such she should have taken a different, busier, highway, not traveled at night, and made sure her vehicle had enough fuel.
He also said she appeared to be under the impression Pakistan was as safe for women as France, “her country of residence.” Requests for comment to the French Embassy in Islamabad went unanswered.
In Islamabad, several hundred protesters gathered, some waved French flags, and others held signs saying “hang the rapists.”
Hundreds, mostly women, also gathered in Lahore, Karachi, and even the conservative northwestern city of Peshawar. “Shatter the silence, stop the violence,” read one placard in Peshawar.
Global rights watchdogs have pointed out that Pakistan has not done enough to stem violence against women, including ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.
The attack has especially angered women who say public space in the ultra-conservative country was already limited. “And now the police are telling you that you are responsible for your own safety,” said Yamna Rehman at the Islamabad protest.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Topics: Pakistan rape

